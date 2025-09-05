IIT JAM Geology Question Paper PDF: Every aspirant who is going to sit in the Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) Geology (GG) exam 2026 must practice the IIT JAM Geology previous year question papers. Solving IIT JAM Geology previous year question papers will give valuable insights into the exam's structure, question styles, and level of difficulty of the exam. IIT JAM is conducted for admissions to various postgraduate programmes such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech.), MS (Research), M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D., and M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree, across multiple disciplines, by premier institutes across the country. It is one of the highly competitive entrance tests with more than a thousand applicants. Here, you can find the IIT JAM Geology ten-year question paper with its answer key. The candidates can download the IIT JAM Geology previous year question paper of 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.

IIT JAM Geology Question Papers 2026 In 2026, the official PDF of the IIT JAM Geology 2026 question paper, along with the answer key, will be released by IIT Bombay on the official website of IIT JAM 2026. The IIT JAM Geology 2026 question paper PDF can be downloaded through login on the web portal with your enrollment ID and password. We will provide a direct link to download the IIT JAM Geology 2026 question paper PDF once it is officially available. The candidates can find the previous year IIT JAM Geology question paper PDFs with answer keys here. How to download the IIT JAM Geology Question Paper PDF 2026? After the IIT JAM 2026 Exam, IIT Bombay will release the IIT JAM Geology 2026 question paper on its official website. The candidates need to follow these steps to download the IIT JAM Geology 2026 question paper.

Step 1: Visit the IIT JAM 2026 official website

Step 2: Click on the question paper link

Step 3: Log in with your enrollment ID and password

Step 4: The question paper of IIT JAM Geology 2026 will be shown on the screen

Step 5: Download the IIT JAM Geology 2026 question paper. IIT JAM Geology Question Paper 2026 Pattern The IIT JAM Geology paper contains questions based on Geology topics, such as Planet Earth, Geomorphology, Palaeontology, Mineralogy, Stratigraphy, Petrology, Economic Geology and Applied Geology. The IIT JAM Geology exam has 60 questions with a total of 100 marks. The total allotted time for this online exam is 3 hours. The IIT JAM Geology paper consists of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NTA) questions. All the important details about the IIT JAM exam pattern for Geology are given in the table below.

IIT JAM Geology (GG) Exam Pattern Sections The paper consists of three sections Section A

Section B

Section C Total Number of Questions 60 Maximum Marks 100 Time Allotted 3 hours Mode of Exam Online Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Negative Marking 1/3 for 1 mark Que in MCQ

2/3 for 2 marks ques in MCQ

No Negative marking in MSQ and NAT IIT JAM Geology Previous Year Question Paper Solving previous year's question papers is essential for every IIT JAM Geology aspirant. This practice helps you become familiar with the exam's structure and the types of questions that are asked. By working through these papers, you'll not only identify the key concepts for the exam but also highlight your weak areas, showing you exactly where you need to focus on improving.

IIT JAM Geology Question Paper 2025 The IIT JAM 2025 exam was conducted on February 02, 2025, by IIT Delhi in the forenoon session. As per the IIT JAM Geology paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate to difficult. Here, we are providing the IIT JAM Geology 2025 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table. IIT JAM Geology (GG) Question Paper 2025 IIT JAM Geology Question Paper 2025 Download PDF IIT JAM Geology Question Paper with Solution PDF Solving previous year's question papers is extremely beneficial for IIT JAM Geology aspirants. This practice helps you understand the exam's format and boosts your confidence. By working through these papers, you can identify your strong and weak areas and gain key insights into the most important topics. We provide the IIT JAM Geology previous year's question papers and their answer keys to help you prepare.

It is necessary for all the candidates who are going to appear in the IIT JAM Geology 2026 exam that they have a comprehensive understanding of the IIT JAM Geology syllabus. The IIT JAM syllabus for Geology (GG) 2026 is divided into core sections of Geology, like Planet Earth, Geomorphology, Palaeontology, Mineralogy, Stratigraphy, Petrology, Economic Geology and Applied Geology. The detailed list of topics of the IIT JAM Geology syllabus is provided below. The Planet Earth: Origin of the Solar System and the Earth; Internal structure, composition, and age of the Earth; Pressure-temperature-density variations within the Earth; Principles of radiometric dating (Rb-Sr, Sm-Nd, 14C); Volcanism and volcanic landforms; Earthquakes; Earth’s magnetism and gravity, Isostasy; Concepts of Plate Tectonics and orogeny.

Geomorphology: Weathering, erosion, deposition; Endogenous and exogenous processes of landform development; Soil formation; River and drainage basin/drainage pattern, network characteristics; Fluvial, aeolian, marine, glacial and karst landforms.

Structural Geology: Concept of dip, strike, rake and plunge; Contour lines; Rule of ‘V’s and outcrop patterns; Interpretation of geological maps; Cross-section construction; Classification and origin of folds, faults, joints, unconformities, foliations and lineations; Stereographic and equal-area projections of planes and lines; Quantitative interpretation of structures, outcrops, and bore-hole data.

Palaeontology: Major stages in the evolution of life forms; Fossils and their mode of preservation; Application of macrofossils in age determination and paleoenvironmental interpretations; Morphology, major evolutionary trends and ages of important groups of invertebrates – Brachiopoda, Mollusca, Trilobita, Echinodermata; Gondwana plant fossils; Vertebrate fossils (Equidae, Proboscidea) in India.

Stratigraphy: Principles of stratigraphy; Litho-, chrono- and bio-stratigraphic classification; Stratigraphic correlation techniques; Archaean cratons of Peninsular India (Dharwar, Singhbhum and Aravalli); Proterozoic mobile belts; Stratigraphy of Cuddapah and Vindhyan basins; Stratigraphy of Paleozoic – Mesozoic of Spiti and Kashmir, Gondwana Supergroup, Jurassic of Kutch, Cretaceous of Trichinopoly, Cenozonic sequences of Assam, Bengal and Siwaliks.

Mineralogy: Symmetry and forms in common crystal classes; Miller indices; Twinning and twinning laws; Isomorphism, polymorphism, solid solution and exsolution; Elements of Optical Mineralogy; Classification, structure, chemistry, physical, and optical properties of common rock-forming minerals.

Petrology: Igneous rocks – classification and texture; Forms of igneous bodies; Evolution and diversification of magma; Use of binary systems to understand melting and crystallization behaviour of rocks and magmas; Genesis of common igneous rocks and associations. Sedimentary rocks – classification, texture, and structure; Petrology of sandstone and limestone; Basics of sedimentary environments and facies. Metamorphic rocks – classification and texture; Types of metamorphism; Controls on metamorphism – pressure, temperature and fluids; Concept of projections – ACF, AKF and AFM diagrams; Phase Rule and its applications; Concepts of zones and facies, Characteristic mineral assemblages of pelites in the Barrovian zones and mafic rocks in common facies.

Economic Geology: Physical properties of common economic minerals; Processes of formation of ore mineral deposits-magmatic concentration, hydrothermal processes, oxidation and supergene sulphide enrichment, residual and mechanical concentration; Mode of occurrence and distribution of metallic and non-metallic mineral deposits in India; Ore grade and reserve estimation; Coal and hydrocarbon geology and their Indian occurrences.

Applied Geology: Basics of groundwater geology; Types of aquifers, porosity and permeability; Groundwater flow; Principles of engineering geology; Geological considerations in the construction of dams and tunnels; Basics of remote sensing.