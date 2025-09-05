NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
PNB SO Final Result 2025 Released at pnb.bank.in, Check Merit List PDF Here

By Meenu Solanki
Sep 5, 2025, 16:57 IST

PNB SO Result 2025 has been released at pnbindia.in. A total of 350 Specialist Officer vacancies have been filled. Get the direct link to check PNB SO Final Result 2025 here.

PNB SO Final Result 2025 Out: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released the final result of the Specialist Officers under HRP 2025-26. Candidates who appeared for the PNB SO exam can check their results on the official website, pnbindia.in. This recruitment aims to fill 350 Specialist Officer vacancies in various streams. Find the direct link to check PNB SO Final Result 2025 here.

PNB SO Final Result 2025 Out

PNB SO Final Result is released in PDF format, containing names and roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. Those who took the exam can either visit the official website of PNB to access their result or click on the direct link provided below.

PNB SO Final Result 2025 Link

Click here

PNB SO Result 2025 Overview

PNB SO exam was conducted on 5 May in online mode. Qualified candidates were called for Interview round. Check the key highlights in the table below.

PNB Specialist Officer Result 2025- Highlights
Organization Punjab National Bank (PNB)
Post Name Credit Officer, Manager-IT, Manager-Cyber Security, and Senior Manager Cyber Security
Vacancies 350
Exam Date 5 May 2025
Final Result Date 4 September 2025
Reporting Date to the Training Centers 29 September 2025 at 9:30 am
Selection Process Written exam & Interview
Official Website pnbindia.in

How to Check PNB SO Final Result 2025?

  • Visit the official website of PNB at pnbindia.in

  • On the homepage, go to 'recruitment' tab.

  • Click on the link that reads, "RECRUITMENT FOR 350 SPECIALIST OFFICERS UNDER HRP 2025-26"

  • A PDF will open in a new tab comprising names of shortlisted candidates.

  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

What's Next After PNB SO Result 2025?

PNB SO exam was conducted in two stages: CBT and Interview. Candidates qualifying both stages are recruited for posts like Credit Officer, Officer-Industry, Manager-IT, Senior Manager-IT, Manager-Data Scientist, Senior Manager-Data Scientist, Manager-Cyber Security, and Senior Manager-Cyber Security. Those who have qualified interview stage must report at the respective training centres to complete the joining formalities. They must report on September 29 at 9.30 am to complete the necessary formalities.

