PNB SO Final Result 2025 Released at pnb.bank.in, Check Merit List PDF Here

PNB SO Final Result 2025 Out: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released the final result of the Specialist Officers under HRP 2025-26. Candidates who appeared for the PNB SO exam can check their results on the official website, pnbindia.in. This recruitment aims to fill 350 Specialist Officer vacancies in various streams. Find the direct link to check PNB SO Final Result 2025 here.

PNB SO Final Result 2025 Out

PNB SO Final Result is released in PDF format, containing names and roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. Those who took the exam can either visit the official website of PNB to access their result or click on the direct link provided below.

PNB SO Final Result 2025 Link Click here

PNB SO Result 2025 Overview

PNB SO exam was conducted on 5 May in online mode. Qualified candidates were called for Interview round. Check the key highlights in the table below.