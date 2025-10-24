NASA Confirms Earth Now Has Two Moons Until…? What's a Quasi Moon? Know More About This New Moon

Recently, NASA has confirmed that Earth now has a temporary new celestial companion. It's not a huge, round moon like the one we see every night. It's actually a small asteroid, 2025 PN7, that earned a special title: a quasi-moon or quasi-satellite. It's only about the size of a city bus: 62 feet (19 metres) wide, which came from the central asteroid belt in space. A quasi-moon doesn't orbit us directly. Instead, it circles the Sun on nearly the same path as Earth. This makes it look like it's tagging along beside us. The Pan-STARRS observatory in Hawaii first spotted the object in August 2025.

Scientists believe 2025 PN7 has been travelling near Earth's orbit since the 1960s, but its small size made it hard to detect. Orbital calculations suggest this cosmic buddy will remain our quasi-moon until around 2083. In this article, we'll take a look at the difference between a quasi-moon and a real moon, how Earth got this new companion, and what scientists hope to learn from it.