The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will implement Open-Book Assessments (OBAs) for Class 9 students starting from the 2026-27 academic year. This initiative received approval from the board’s Governing Body in June, following a pilot study conducted in late 2023 in selected schools for Classes 9 to 12. The Board announced that its assessments would encompass languages, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science. These tests will be integrated into the three annual pen-and-paper examinations. Students will have the liberty to use textbooks, class notes, and approved reference materials during the assessments. The CBSE stated that this format aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE), both of which emphasize "competency-based learning."

What are open-book exams? Open-book examinations represent a distinct departure from conventional testing methodologies. Unlike traditional closed-book exams that primarily gauge a student's capacity for memorization, open-book assessments allow students to consult a range of approved resources during the test. These resources can include textbooks, lecture notes, printed handouts, or other materials explicitly sanctioned by the instructor. The fundamental difference lies in the cognitive skills being evaluated. Traditional exams predominantly test recall and recognition, emphasizing a student's ability to commit information to memory and reproduce it accurately. Open-book exams, however, shift the focus to higher-order thinking skills. They assess a student's ability to understand, apply, analyze, and synthesize information rather than simply recall it. This approach encourages students to develop stronger research skills, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities.

Also Check - CBSE Class 9 Social Science Case Study Based Questions 2025-26 Lessons from CBSE’s past experiment CBSE's past attempts at reform include the Open Text-Based Assessment (OTBA), launched in 2014 for Classes 9 and 11. This initiative provided students with reference material in advance, from which exam questions were drawn. However, OTBA was discontinued by 2017, as it failed to significantly develop critical or analytical skills. Despite observing performance challenges during a pilot study, the Board indicated in a notification that these issues could be resolved. Solutions included teacher support, standardized sample papers, and high-quality questions designed to promote critical thinking among test-takers. This time, CBSE plans to support schools with sample papers, teacher-training modules, and assessment frameworks. Principals have suggested a phased rollout with continuous feedback between schools and the board. Both teachers and students will require guidance on how to approach these new materials and apply the learned skills to real-world situations.

The new OBA scheme, with its focus on integrating the approach into regular examinations, represents a structural and intentional shift, aligning with the broader vision of the NEP. It's important to note that the implementation of OBE is optional, allowing schools to experiment with it based on their academic plans, or to opt out entirely. Why now? While open-book exams are not explicitly mentioned in NEP 2020, the policy emphasizes competency-based education, where assessments focus on evaluating understanding and application. Notably, the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) identifies open-book examinations as a possible assessment approach. Open-book tests allow students to use textbooks, class notes, or library materials to answer questions. This format assesses their ability to interpret, utilize, and apply information across various scenarios.

The NCFSE suggests that open-book tests promote a shift from rote memorization to more profound skills such as application and synthesis. CBSE's reconsideration of Open Book Assessments (OBAs) appears to align with this pedagogical shift. The CBSE's renewed focus on Open-Book Assessments (OBAs) appears to align with the NCFSE's recommendation for a shift from rote learning to more profound skills such as application and synthesis. This suggests a move towards encouraging deeper understanding rather than mere memorization. According to several principals who spoke to the media, the timing of the new policy reflects both a strategic push and the current reality within classrooms. Dr. Anupama Sagdeo of DPS Lava-Nagpur emphasized that "Assessments that reward understanding over memorisation can transform the classroom culture into one that values inquiry, evidence-based reasoning, and critical thinking."

While principals across various schools generally welcomed the announcement, they also recognized the significant implementation challenges. They highlighted that achieving the objectives of the OBA (Outcome-Based Assessment) would be impossible without adequate teacher training and standardized material modules. Teacher training question design and challenges Many observers noted that Outcome-Based Assessments (OBAs) would only be effective if teachers could formulate questions requiring analysis and application. Jyothi Malhotra, principal of The Somaiya School, Mumbai, views this as a positive challenge for educators. She stated, "They are willing to take the challenge because it pushes them to design assessments that test higher-order thinking rather than recall. This, in turn, makes learning more significant."

Jyoti Arora, Principal of Delhi World Public School (Noida Extension), and the Principal of Orchids The International School (Mysore Road) both emphasized the critical need for training workshops, sample papers, and structured frameworks from CBSE for both students and teachers. Anju Soni, Principal of Shiv Nadar School, Noida, added that due to their faculty's extensive professional development, she anticipates their students and teachers will adapt quickly. They also noted that some supervision during exams, redesigning lesson plans, and ensuring gradual adaptation are some of the practical challenges. “It’s a shift that requires planning,” Malhotra noted, “but the long-term benefits make it worthwhile.” Student and parents’ readiness Students see open-book exams as a shift towards understanding and reduced exam stress. For some students, the open-book format represents a welcome shift from rote learning to deeper comprehension; however, some parents claim that it will weaken the foundation of children.

Nageshwari, a Grade 9 student from Orchids International (Mysore Road), said, “It helps us get a clear idea of the concepts and reason things out better… what we learn actually stays with us.” Her schoolmate, Anish Dixit, added that open-book exams reduce pre-exam anxiety: “Since we don’t have to rely completely on memorisation, the burden is lighter. A relaxed mind makes it easier to think critically and perform well.” Open-book exams are viewed by students as a positive shift towards deeper understanding and reduced stress. They believe this format encourages comprehension over rote learning, leading to a more lasting grasp of concepts. However, some parents express concern that this approach might weaken children's foundational knowledge. Manoj Sharma, from the Delhi Parents Association, also endorsed the concept, proposing that examinations should assess a student's comprehensive understanding of the entire textbook rather than relying on model papers. He elaborated, "To advance this idea further, we could eliminate question banks, model question papers, and lists of important topics. Instead, let's motivate students to read and grasp the entirety of the book thoroughly. Subsequently, exam questions could be formulated from any sentence or passage, fostering a more profound level of understanding and learning."

However, Sanjeev Kumar Bansal, a parent of two children, is not optimistic about the OBA. “It will drastically reduce the time devoted towards the studies, and that time will go to more mobile use and watching TV. To evolve easy techniques in education is harming our country to produce some of the finest doctors, engineers or CAs,” he said. Agreeing with Bansal, Pankaj Gupta said, “If a child does not have any need to memorise any syllabus, then why will he or she use his brain? This will also impact their intellectual capability. Class 9 is the time when the mental capacity of a student develops. Examinations conducted with open books will not only affect intellectual development but will also weaken the foundation of children. I believe that exams should not be conducted with open books.” Schools maintain an optimistic outlook. Malhotra emphasized that mock OBAs will equip students to efficiently locate and apply information within time constraints, thereby aiding them in achieving learning objectives. Devyani Mungali, Founder & Director of Sanskriti Group of Schools in Pune, further stated that mock assessments are crucial for preparing students for OBAs. She highlighted, "Students require structured practice to cultivate the ability to rapidly filter information under exam pressure. Without rehearsal, they might face difficulties in utilizing resources effectively."

How will it make an impact on the overall learning culture? Open-book assessments (OBAs) have the potential to transform exam culture, according to many educators, by reducing reliance on rote memorization. This is expected to alleviate exam stress and boost student confidence. Teachers also suggest that OBAs foster self-learning, as success hinges on a student's ability to organize, interpret, and apply information, promoting independence and responsibility. Furthermore, as Malhotra noted, OBAs align with university assessment styles, better preparing students for research-based learning and improved higher education outcomes. However, stakeholders caution that this transition may initially be challenging for both students and teachers. Misconceptions about OBAs persist, with many students mistakenly believing they guarantee easy marks. Dr. Sagdeo clarified, "In reality, it demands even stronger conceptual understanding."