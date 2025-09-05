RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Mock Test 2025 Out: Get Official Link Here

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Mock Test 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the official mock test link for the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam 2025 on 4th September 2025. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to take place on 12th September 2025 at multiple exam centres across the country. Candidates appearing for the exam can now visit the official regional websites to access the mock test link and get familiar with the online test portal before the actual examination. RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Mock Test 2025 Many candidates are anxious about the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Pattern 2025 and time management. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has launched the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Official Mock Test 2025. The mock test is designed with 100 objective-type questions covering Professional Ability, General Awareness, Reasoning, Mathematics, and Science. Candidates should attempt this test to practice time management, understand question navigation, and get a real feel of the upcoming CBT exam.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Mock Test 2025 Official Link The Railway Recruitment Board has activated the official link for the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Mock Test 2025 on its regional websites. Candidates can access the link provided below to start the 90-minute online practice test. Candidates need to complete all questions within the given time and can review their performance at the end. Check the direct link below for RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Official Mock Test 2025. Click Here to Attempt RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Official Mock Test 2025 How to Attempt the Official RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Mock Test 2025? The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Mock Test 2025 is a great way to understand the real CBT exam format. It helps candidates practice question navigation, answer selection, and switching between different sections smoothly. The following are the steps to take the mock test:

Step 1: Visit the official RRB website: www.rrbcdg.gov.in or use the direct mock test link provided above. Step 2: Click on "Click Here for Mock Test Ministerial & Isolated Categories – City". Step 3: A new page will appear, simply press "Sign In" without entering any login details. Step 4: Go through the instructions displayed on the screen and click "Next". Step 5: Select the preferred language and accept the disclaimer. Step 6: Hit "I am ready to begin" to start the mock test. Step 7: Candidates will get 90 minutes to attempt 100 questions. Make sure to manage time wisely.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Mock Test 2025 gives candidates a real-time exam experience and helps boost performance. The following are the key benefits: Get familiar with the Computer-Based Test (CBT) interface before the actual exam.

Understand the exam pattern, marking scheme, and question navigation clearly.

Improve time management skills by solving 100 questions in 90 minutes.

Identify strong and weak areas for focused preparation.

Build speed and accuracy with regular practice.

Gain confidence and reduce exam-day stress or nervousness.

Experience the same environment as the actual RRB exam. RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Pattern 2025 The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam 2025 begins with a Computer-Based Test (CBT). It is the first stage of the selection process. The test is designed to evaluate candidates on multiple subjects, with a total of 100 marks. The exam duration is 90 minutes for general candidates. PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) candidates get an additional 30 minutes. This makes it 120 minutes in total.