APSC JE Screening Test Date 2020 Released for Junior Engineer Civil Post @apsc.nic.in, Check Admit Card Downloading Date



APSC JE Screening Test Date 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Screening Test Date for the Junior Engineer (Civil) post on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the APSC Junior Engineer (Civil) Posts under Panchayat and R&D Department can check the exam date available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conduct the screening test for Junior Engineer (Civil) post under Panchayat and Rural Development Department on 27 December 2020.

Commission will conduct the screening exam in two sittings-first General Studies from 10.00 AM to 12 PM and secone from 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM for Civil Engineering subjects.

Candidates who have been qualified for the JE Civil screening test should note that no intimation letter will be sent separately by post to them. Commission will upload the Intimation letter on 19 December 2020 on its official website. Candidates can download the same after providing their login credentials from the official website.

