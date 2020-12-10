APSC JE Screening Test Date 2020 Released for Junior Engineer Civil Post @apsc.nic.in, Check Admit Card Downloading Date

APSC JE Screening Test Date 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Screening Test Date for the Junior Engineer (Civil) post on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the APSC Junior Engineer (Civil) Posts under Panchayat and R&D Department can check the exam date available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conduct the screening test for Junior Engineer (Civil) post under Panchayat and Rural Development Department on 27 December 2020.
Commission will conduct the screening exam in two sittings-first General Studies from 10.00 AM to 12 PM and secone from 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM for Civil Engineering subjects.
Candidates who have been qualified for the JE Civil screening test should note that no intimation letter will be sent separately by post to them. Commission will upload the Intimation letter on 19 December 2020 on its official website. Candidates can download the same after providing their login credentials from the official website.
Candidates can check the exam schedule and other details available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link for APSC JE Screening Test Date 2020 for Junior Engineer Civil Post
How to Download: APSC JE Screening Test Date 2020 for Junior Engineer Civil Post
- Visit the official website of APSC i.e. apsc.nic.in.
- Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page.
- Click on the link -"Notification for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under Panchayat & Rural Development Deptt. vide Advt. No. 03/2020, dated 24-06-2020 NOTIFICATION ” given on the Home Page.
- You will get the exam date schedule notification in a new window.
- You should take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.
|General Knowledge for Exams
|Current Affairs for Exams
|Latest Job Notifications