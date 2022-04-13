APSC DV Schedule 2022 (Released) for Junior Engineer (Civil) Post @apsc.nic.in, Download PDF Here 

Assam PSC has released the document verification schedule for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) on its official website- apsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

APSC Junior Engineer DV Schedule 2022 Download: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under Panchayat And Rural Development Department. APSC has decided to conduct the document verification for the Junior Engineer (Civil) post from 25 April 2022 onwards.

All those candidates who have qualified successfully in the screening test for the Junior Engineer (Civil) post

(Advt No. 03/2020, dated 24th June/2020) can download the APSC Junior Engineer DV Schedule 2022 from the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.

According to the short notice released, APSC will conduct the document verification for the qualified candidates from 25-28 April 2022. Document Verification will be conducted at l:30 PM at the venue- Jawaharnagar Khanapara Guwahati-22.

Candidates qualified in the screening test for the Junior Engineer (Civil) under Panchayat and Rural Development Department are able to appear for the document verification round. It is noted that Commission had conducted the screening exam for the above post on 27 December 2020.

Candidates qualified in the screening test should note that they will have to appear in the document verification schedule in accordance with their roll number with the essential documents/ testimonials in

original along with self attested photocopies thereof for verification as mentioned in the notification.

You can download the APSC Junior Engineer DV Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download APSC Junior Engineer DV Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of APSC i.e. apsc.nic.in. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page. Click on the link -"Notification regarding documents verification for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under Panchayat and Rural Development Department.(Advt. No. 03/2020 dated 24th June/2020)NOTIFICATION ”given on the Home Page. You will get the APSC Junior Engineer DV Schedule 2022 in a new window. You should take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

