APSC MVI Interview Call Letter 2023 For Motor Vehicle Inspector Post Released@apsc.nic.in: Check Download Process

APSC MVI Interview Call Letter 2023 : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Interview Admit card for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector Posts on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the interview for the Interview/Viva-Voce for recruitment to the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector from 1st February 2023 onwards. Candidates who have to attend the interview for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector can download their Admit Card from the official website-online.apsc recruitment.in.

The direct link to download APSC MVI Interview Call Letter 2023 is also available below and you can download the same from the link directly after clicking the same.

Direct Link To Download: APSC MVI Interview Call Letter 2023







To download the Admit Card, you will have to provide their login credentials including Application Id or Roll number/Date of Birth to the link available on the home page.

It is noted that the Commission will conduct the Interview/Viva-Voce for recruitment to the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector under the Commissionerate of Transport, Assam under Transport Department on 01-03 February 2023. Candidates should note that they will have to appear also for the Document Verification round on the day of interview at 09.00 A.M. Interview will be held from 10.30 A.M.

Candidates are required to carry the essential documents with them during the Interview/Viva-Voce/Document Verification round as mentioned in the notification.

You can download the APSC MVI Interview Call Letter 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

