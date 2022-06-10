APSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Cultural Development Officer Post @apsc.nic.in, Check Eligibility

APSC has invited online application for the Cultural Development Officer post on its official website. Check APSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

APSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online application for the 22 Cultural Development Officer Posts. These positions are available under Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Assam. Interested and eligible candidate can apply for these posts on or before 11 July 2022. The starting date for online application is 11 June 2022.

In a bid to apply for APSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification, candidates should have Graduate in Arts/ Science/ Commerce with Degree/ Diploma in Music having knowledge and experience in Traditional Folk Music. Candidates selected finally for Cultural Development Officer Posts will get Pay scale Rs. 14,000/- to 60,500/-, Grade Pay Rs. 8,700/- and Pay band PB- 2.

Notification Details for APSC Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advt. No. 11/2022

Important Dates for APSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Starting Date for Online Application: 11 June 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 11 July 2022

Vacancy Details for APSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Cultural Development Officer-22

Eligibility Criteria for APSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

(a.) Candidate must be a Graduate in Arts/ Science/ Commerce from any recognized University, and,

(b.) Degree/ Diploma in Music having knowledge and experience in Traditional Folk Music of

Assam and India.

Check notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

Age Limit for APSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2022.

The upper age limit is relaxable as per government norms.



APSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for APSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through Commission's website https://online.apscrecruitment.in and register themselves by

clicking on ‘Register Here’ link and complete the One Time Registration(OTR) process by

providing basic details. Last Date for Submission of Application is 11 July 2022.