APSCSC Recruitment 2023 For 1383 Technical Assistant & Others: Check Salary And Application Process

APSCSC Technical Assistant Recruitment 2023: APSCSC has released the notification for the 1,383 TA/DEO/Helper posts for district Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. Check notification pdf, selection process, salary, age and others. 

APSCSC Recruitment 2023 Notification:  Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation (APSCSC ) is recruiting for the 1383 various posts for Technical Assistant, Data Entry Operator and Helper. These positions are available on contract basis for the district Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 25, 2023. 

Out of total 1383 vacancies, 461 positions are available for each post including Technical Assistant, DEO and Helper under the major recruitment drive launched by APSCSC. 

To apply for these posts, candidates should have certain educational qualifications including Graduate and 8th-10th passed from any recognised board/university. 

APSCSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before September 25, 2023.   

APSCSC Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation  (APSCSC 
Post Name  Technical Assistant, Data Entry Operator and Helper
Number of Posts 1,383
Last date to apply  September 25, 2023
Jobs type  Govt jobs 
Official website  https://kakinada.ap.gov.in/

APSCSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Technical Assistant 461
Data Entry Operator 461
Helper 461

 APSCSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Technical Assistant-Candidates should have a Degree in Agriculture/ Microbiology/ Biochemistry/ Biotechnology/ Life Science/ BZC (Botany/ Zoology/ Chemistry)/Any Degree in Life Science/Diploma in Agriculture.  
Data Entry Operator-Candidates should Degree in any field with good Computer knowledge and PG Diploma in Computer Application.
Helper-Candidates should possess 8th class -10th class
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.


APSCSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

APSCSC Recruitment 2023 Apply Online 

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in prescribed format through registered posts on or before September 25, 2023.

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for APSCSC Technical Assistant Recruitment 2023?

September 25, 2023 is the last date to apply.

When was the APSCSC Technical Assistant Recruitment 2023 released?

APSCSC Technical Assistant Recruitment 2023 was released on September 4, 2023.
