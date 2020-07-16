Army Public School Bangalore Recruitment 2020 for 47 PRT, PGT, TGT and Other Posts

Army Public School Bangalore Recruitment 2020: Army Public School, Bangalore has invited applications for PRT, TGT, PGT, Sports Coach, Basket Ball, Band Master and Other Posts. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application in the prescribed format on or before 20 July 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application for Contractual Basis - 20 July 2020

Army Public School Vacancy Details

TGT (Hindi, English, Maths, Science, Social Science, Special Educator) - 11 Posts

PRT – Special Educator - 2 Posts

PRT – All subjects - 3 Posts

PRT Computer Science - 2 Posts

PRT Physical Education - 2 Posts

PRT Art & Craft - 1 Post

PRT Western Music - 1 Post

PGT - English - 1 Post

PGT – Physics - 1 Post

PGT – Maths - 1 Post

PGT - Economics - 1 Post

PGT Physical Education - 1 Post

PGT – Engineering Graphics - 1 Post

PGT – Legal Studies - 1 Post

Band Master - 1 Post

Sports Coach - 1 Post

Non Teaching Posts

Paramedics - 01

Science Lab Attendant - 01

Group D (Male & Female) - 12

Driver - 01

Eligibility Criteria for APS Teacher Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

PGT - Experienced Qualified Teachers to teach Senior Secondary Classes (XI–XII). Masters in the subject plus recognised Degree in Education with min. 50% marks in each and B.Ed.

PGT Physical Education - Experienced Qualified Teachers to teach Senior Secondary Classes (XI–XII). Qualification – Masters in the subject MPEd. with min. 50% marks.

PGT – Engineering Graphics and PGT – Legal Studies - Experienced Qualified Teachers to teach Senior Secondary Classes (XI–XII). Qualification – Masters in the subject plus recognised Degree in Education with min. 50% marks in each. Age below 40 years for fresh candidates and 57 years for experienced incl ESM candidates

TGT English, Hindi, Maths, Science, Social Science - Experienced Qualified Teachers to teach Secondary Classes (VI–X). Qualification – Graduate in the subject plus recognised Degree in Education with min. 50% marks in each.

TGT Special Educator - Experienced & Qualified to teach Slow Learners. Qualification – Graduate with BEd (Special Edn) or BEd general with one year Dip in Special Ednwith min. 50% marks in each. Age below 40 years for fresh candidates and 45 years for experienced incl ESM candidates

PRT All Subjects - Experienced & Qualified to teach all subjects in Primary classes I – V.Graduate with BEd/2 yr Dip in Elementary Edn (DEEd) with min. 50% marks in each..

PRT CS - Experienced & Qualified to teach Computer Science subjects in Primary classes I – V. Graduate/BE in the subject with min. 50% marks in each..

PRT PET - Experienced & Qualified in Physical Edn. Graduate in Physical Education (BPEd) or DPEd. For DPEd at least university degree or Bachelor of Sports with min. 50% marks.

Art and Craft - Skilled & Qualified in Art & Craft, Sculpture, Pottery Making, Painting, etc. Degree in the subject (BFA/MFA) with min. 50% marks.

Age Limit:

Fresher Candidates - 40 Years

Experienced Candidates (incl ESM) - 57 Years

For non-teaching and Other Posts, check detailed notification link

Selection Procedure for Teacher Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of interview

How to Apply for Army Public School Bangalore Recruitment 2020 ?

Download prescribed form available on school website or through the link given below. Application form duly completed in all respects alongwith along with all documents by post/in person (there is a drop box with main gate security) addressed to the Principal, Army Public School, K. Kamaraj Road, Bangalore on or before 20 July 2020. For any clarification contact: 08025581238.

Army Public School Bangalore Recruitment Notification

APS Bangalore Teaching Application Form

APS Bangalore Non-Teaching Application Form