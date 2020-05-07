Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 for 59 for Staff Nurse, MO & Other Posts for PMC and PCMC

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and Drug Maker for Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 09 May 2020.

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Important Dates

Last Date of Application for Thane and Nagpur- 09 May 2020

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and Drug Maker Vacancy Details:

Pune Muncipal Corporation (PMC) - 34 Posts



Staff Nurse - 22 Posts

Medical Officer - 6 Posts

Drug Maker - 6 Posts

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) - 43 Posts



Staff Nurse - 27 Posts

Medical Officer - 7 Posts

Drug Maker - 9 Posts

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and Drug Maker Eligibility Criteria:

MO - MBBS

Staff Nurse - 12th passed and GNM or B.Sc. Nursing

Drug Maker - D.Pharm MSPC/PCI

Salary:

Staff Nurse - Rs. 20,000

Medical Officer - Rs. 60,000

Drug Maker - Rs. 27,000

How to Apply for Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra for Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and Drug Maker Posts Jobs 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can send their application by email to cpmhrpunercircle@gmail.com on or before 09 May 2020.

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and Drug Maker Recruitment Notification PDF

