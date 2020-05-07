Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 for 59 for Staff Nurse, MO & Other Posts for PMC and PCMC

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and Drug Maker for Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 09 May 2020.
Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Important Dates
Last Date of Application for Thane and Nagpur- 09 May 2020
Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and Drug Maker Vacancy Details:
Pune Muncipal Corporation (PMC) - 34 Posts
- Staff Nurse - 22 Posts
- Medical Officer - 6 Posts
- Drug Maker - 6 Posts
Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) - 43 Posts
- Staff Nurse - 27 Posts
- Medical Officer - 7 Posts
- Drug Maker - 9 Posts
Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and Drug Maker Eligibility Criteria:
- MO - MBBS
- Staff Nurse - 12th passed and GNM or B.Sc. Nursing
- Drug Maker - D.Pharm MSPC/PCI
- Salary:
- Staff Nurse - Rs. 20,000
- Medical Officer - Rs. 60,000
- Drug Maker - Rs. 27,000
How to Apply for Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra for Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and Drug Maker Posts Jobs 2020 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can send their application by email to cpmhrpunercircle@gmail.com on or before 09 May 2020.
Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and Drug Maker Recruitment Notification PDF
