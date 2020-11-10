Arunachal Pradesh PSC CCE Prelims 2020 Result Announced @appsc.gov.in, Details Here

Arunachal Pradesh PSC CCE Prelims 2020 Result has been released by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). All candidates appeared in the APPSC CCE Prelims 2020 against the advertisement number PSC-R/(A)/28/2019 (Vol-2) can check the result through the official website of APPSC.i.e.appsc.gov.in.

The Arunachal Pradesh PSC CCE Prelims 2020 was conducted on 1 November 2020 at various exam centres. All those candidates who have qualified in the Arunachal Pradesh PSC CCE Prelims 2020 are eligible to appear in the Arunachal Pradesh PSC CCE Mains 2020. The list of selected candidates in Arunachal Pradesh PSC CCE Prelims 2020 Result is given below.

How to Download Arunachal Pradesh PSC CCE Prelims 2020 Result?

Visit the official website.i.e.appsc.gov.in. Click on Arunachal Pradesh PSC CCE Prelims 2020Result flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download Arunachal Pradesh PSC CCE Prelims 2020Result and Save it for future reference.

The Arunachal Pradesh PSC CCE Prelims 2020 Result is provisional. All selected candidates are required to fill up the Detailed Application Form for the APPSCC Mains 2020 which will be available on the website of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.i.e. appsc.gov.in. The date for online application shall be notified separately in due course of time.

All candidates are advised to fill-up the form online and submit the same online for admission to the APPSC CCE Mains 2020 to be held on 6 February 2021. Instructions for the online applications soon be released at the official website.

It may be noted that mere submission of the form does not ipso facto, confer upon the candidates any right for admission to the APPSC CCE Mains 2020. The admit cards along with Arunachal Pradesh PSC CCE 2020 Mains Schedule will be uploaded at the official website for the eligible candidates around 3-4 weeks before the commencement of the exam.