ASRB Recruitment 2023 For Principal/Senior Scientist Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

ASRB Recruitment 2023: The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has invited application for the 368 posts of Principal Scientist and others on its official website-asrb.org.in. You can check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others here.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 8, 2023. The submission of online applications for these posts will starts on August 18, 2023.

You can check all the details regarding the ASRB Recruitment 2023 Notification including recruitment process, eligibility, age limit and others here.

ASRB Recruitment 2023: Notification Details

Advt No-03/2023

ASRB Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: August 18, 2023

Closing date of application: September 8, 2023

Last date for making online Fee payment: September 8, 2023

ASRB Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) Name of Posts Principal Scientist and others Number of Posts 368 Application Process Online Jobs Type Govt Jobs Closing Date September 8, 2023 Official Website https://www.asrb.org.in

ASRB Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

A total of 368 posts of Principal Scientist and Senior Scientist are available on permanent basis in different locations at ICAR Research Institutes.

ASRB Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

For Principal Scientist Post- Candidates should not have attained the age of 52 years as on the closing date for submission of online applications for the post of Principal Scientist against Advt. No. 03/2023.

For Senior Scientist-Candidates should not have attained the age of 47 years as on the closing date for submission of online applications for the post of Senior Scientist against Advt. No. 03/2023.

ASRB Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Rs. 1500/-

Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/Divyang categories and women need not pay any fee.

Check the notification link for details in this regard.

ASRB Recruitment 2023: Minimum Educational Qualifications

Senior Scientist (Operations Management): Candidates should have Ph.D in Management / Agri-Business Management from a recognized university or Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) offered by IIMs or any other national institutions with a Master’s degree in Business Management/ Agri-Business Management/ Agricultural Economics or equivalent.

Senior Scientist (Science Communication): Candidates should have Ph.D in any branch of Science/ Communication/ Science Communication / Mass Communication / Mass Communication and Journalism with a basic degree in Science / Engineering.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility for the various posts displayed in the notification.

How To Apply For ASRB Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below.