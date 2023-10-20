SEBA Class 9 English Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HSLC Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board SEBA English Syllabus 2024: Jagran Josh brings to you Assam Board SEBA HSLC Class 9 English syllabus, exam pattern, and marking scheme for students of the current academic year 2023-2024. A PDF download link for the same has also been attached here for your reference. These study materials will enhance your preparation for the Assam Board HSLC Class 9 exam and improve your understanding related to the course and examination.
The study materials are extremely important for students to prepare for their examinations and strategize properly. The syllabus will provide you with details about the chapters and topics to be covered in the academic session while the exam pattern and marking scheme will clear your doubts related to the course, examination, and question paper. Class 9 is the most difficult grade to crack and thus students are advised to start their preparation as early as possible.
Assam Board HSLC Class 9 English Syllabus and Marking Scheme 2023-2024
The syllabus and marking scheme for Assam Board HSLC Class 9 English has been presented below. SEBA HSLC Class 9 English study materials will help you understand the marks allotment. The syllabus will help you know about the chapters and topics to be studied for the exam.
|
S.No
|
Chapters
|
Half-yearly marks
|
Annual marks
|
A
|
Reading Comprehension (two prose passages––one seen, another unseen)
|
5
|
10
|
B
|
Writing (translation/amplification, article/story, notice writing/report writing)
|
11
|
11
|
C
|
Grammar (tense, use of passive voice, word order, narration, preposition, degrees of comparison, question patterns)
|
16
|
16
|
D
|
Literature/Textbooks : (Beehive)
|
Prose:
|
The Fun they Had
|
29
|
26
|
The Sound of Music
|
My Childhood
|
The Bond of Love
|
A Visit to Kaziranaga and Sivasagar
|
Poetry:
|
The Road Not Taken
|
15
|
13
|
The Lake Isle of Innisfree
|
A Legend of the Northland
|
No Men are Foreign
|
A Slumber did my Spirit Seal
|
E
|
Supplementary Reader: (Moments)
|
14
|
14
|
The Adventures of Toto
|
The Happy Prince
|
Weathering the Storm in Ersama
|
A House is Not a Home
|
Total
|
90
|
90
To download the complete Assam Board Class 9 English syllabus in PDF, click on the link below
Assam Board HSLC Class 9 English Internal Assessment Syllabus and Marking Scheme 2023-2024
The internal assessment marks distribution has been presented here for students of the current academic session 2023-2024. Check the Assam Board HSLC Class 9 English internal assessment marking scheme.
|
S.No
|
Chapters
|
Half-yearly marks
|
Annual marks
|
1
|
Spoken English
|
10
|
Total
|
10
Assam Board HSLC Class 9 English Exam Pattern 2023-2024
SEBA HSLC Class 9 English exam pattern has been attached below for students to reveal the question paper design. Know the typology of questions, number of questions, exam-related basic details, and more.
|
Exam
|
High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC)
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA)
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Duration
|
3 hours
|
Theory Assessment
|
90
|
Practical Assessment
|
10
Assam Board HSLC Class 9 English Reference Books
These below-mentioned reference books for Assam Board HSLC Class 9 English have been presented here. Check the list of books to use for your preparation.
(1) Beehive
(2) Moments
(3) An Approach to English Grammar (ix-x)