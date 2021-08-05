Assam Education Department Recruitment 2021: 24,385 Vacancies to be Filled Primary & Secondary Level, Apply From 1 Sept

Assam Government has decided to 22,921 vacancies in the educational department. Check Details Here

Assam Recruitment 2021: Good News for the candidates government seeking jobs in Assam. Assam Government has announced a total of 22,921 job vacancies in the educational department. Out of total, 10000 vacancies are available in Primary Education and 12921 in Secondary Education.

Additionally, Special Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) will be conducted to fill up 1,464 job posts reserved for ST (Hills) and also for recruitment in Bodo, Garo and Manipuri medium institutions under the education department in Assam.

The recruitment process for these posts will start from 01 September 2021.

As per the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Twitter Account “Decisions taken in our weekly Cabinet meeting today will provide relief to Gorkha community, ensure land rights of indigenous people, initiate major recruitment drive in Education Dept including appointment in Bodo, Garo and Hindi mediums, etc.”

Important Dates

Starting Date of Recruitment- 01 September 2021

Assam Education Department Vacancy Details

Primary Education - 10000 Posts

Secondary Education - 12921

Assam Education Department Eligibility Criteria

Will be uploaded later

How to Apply for Assam Education Department Jobs 2021 ?

The candidates can apply once the recruitment is started.