Assam AHSEC HS Routine 2024: AHSEC HS 2nd year Time Table and Exam Dates

Assam HS Routine 2024: AHSEC will soon publish the Assam HS 2nd year exam dates 2024. HSLC routine 2024 is already out. Check exam dates, complete exam datesheet here for Arts, Commerce and Science streams.

Assam HS Routine 2024: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is expected to release the board exam time table 2023-24 soon on its official website ahsec.assam.gov.in. The 12th class exam datesheet for arts, science and commerce stream will also have the details regarding the practical exams. The AHSEC HS exam is expected to be conducted in two shifts from 9 am to 12 noon and from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Since, the SEBA HSLC 2024 routine has already been out on October 9, 2023, it is speculated that the Assam HS 2nd year time table will also be released in October 2023.

Assam HS Routine 2024 Overview

Board Name Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Board Website ahsec.assam.gov.in Class HS 2nd year, Class 12 Exam AHSEC Higher Secondary Assam HS 2nd year Exam Dates February 19, 2024 - March 19, 2024 (tentative) AHSEC HS Routine 2024 Release Date October 2023

How to Download AHSEC Class 12 Time Table 2024?

To download Assam HS Routine 2024 PDF, check the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll to the notification section

Step 3: Click on the link for AHSEC HS 2nd Year Exam Routine 2024 Notification

Step 4: Download the PDF on your smartphone/ laptop and get a printout.

AHSEC HS Routine 2024 Direct Download Link

Download Assam HS 2nd Year Routine 2024 PDF (Active soon)

Assam AHSEC HS Exam Preparation Tips

Tip 1: Focus on completing the syllabus and regular revision of all topics.

Tip 2: Refer to previous year question papers of each subject

Tip 3: Practice writing answers, solving problems step-by-step to write fast during exams.

Tip 4: Attend all classes in your school and ask your teachers for clarification if any topic seems difficult.

Tip 5: Take adequate rest, eat healthy food, sleep well and keep your body active with short yoga session or some sports.

