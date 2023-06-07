Assam HSLC 2023: SEBA Announces Mandatory Re-admission for Students Who Failed Class 10

Assam HSLC 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has recently released a notification for students who failed the High School Leaving Certificate Examinations (HSLC). According to the official notice, those who could not pass the matric class have to take re-admission for regular classes. It must be noted that they will only be allowed to repeat the class if they take the admission again.

This has been confirmed by the State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu in his official tweet which reads, “Students who didn't pass in the HSLC Examination, 2023 are required to take re-admission in Class X for regular classes. Then only they will be allowed to appear in the subsequent examination. Please go through the following notification by SEBA.”

Assam HSLC 2023: Instructions for Matriculation Repeaters

Students can take admission to the same school from which they appeared in class 10 exams earlier. However, in case the parent school is not in a position to offer re-admission to the students. They can take admission to any other school within a similar centre from where they took the exam.

Also, it must be kept in mind that there will be no change in the registration number of the students and he/she shall sit in the upcoming examinations with a similar number. The notice further reads that the students can make modifications to the elective subject. But, they are allowed to do so only before the half-yearly examinations.

Students who are repeating shall note that it is compulsory for them to appear in the mid-term or half-yearly examinations. Otherwise, they will not be allowed to sit in Assam HSLC 2023 annual examinations.

