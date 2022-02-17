Assam Police 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit, Selection Process and other details

A huge number of vacancies have been notified to the recruitment of the Constable and other Posts in Assam Police. check eligibility criteria, selection process and other details here.

Assam Police 2022 Eligibility Criteria and other details: Good News for Job Seekers in Police department! A huge number of vacancies have been notified to the recruitment of the Constable and other Posts in Assam Police. Office of the chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has invited application for Constables, Squad Commander, and Driver posts. The application procees has been already started and eligible candidates can apply online till 17 March 2022 through the website slprbassam.in. The selection process will consists Document Verification, Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET), Driving Test (Skill Test), Written Test, Extra-Curricular Activities and Special Skills, Oral / Viva- Voce.

A total of 487 Constable posts will be filled under this recrutiment drive. Out of 487 vacancies, 470 vacancies are for Constables, 5 for Assistant Squad Commander and 12 for Driver (Operator) Posts. Here in this article you can get all the important details regarding the notification. For the sake of the candidates, in this article we have provided eligibility, educational qualifications, vacancies, age limit, selection process details.

For filling up above mentioned posts, the Assam Police depatment is going to organize rcrutiment rally. The rally will be conducted in the districts of Assam.The date and venue of Physical Standard Test & Physical Efficiency Test (PST & PET) and Written Test etc will be intimated in due course of time by email, SMS and various other means and through SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in).

Before knowing about the Eligibility, educational qualifications, vacancies, age limit, selection process, let us have a look at the vacancy details.

Assam Police Vacancy Breakup:

Constable - 470

Constable (WO/WT/OPR) - 441

Constable (UB) - 2

Constable (Messenger) - 14

Constable (Carpenter) - 3

Constable (Dispatch Rider) - 10

Assistant Squad Commander -5

Assam Police Notification Important Events:

Commnecement date of the online application process for Assam Police Vacany: 16 February 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 17 March 2022

Now, below you can get detailed eligiblity criteria for theAssam Police Constable, Commander and Driver Posts.

Educational Qualification:

The Eligibility for Constable (WO/WT/OPR) Posts- Candidates should be 10+2 (Science) passed with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (PCM) from a recognized Board or Council. It is to be noted that, the candidates must have obtained pass marks in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (PCM) of 10+2 (Science) examination to apply for the post.

Eligibility for Constable (UB) Posts - Candidates shold have passed HSSLC or Class- XII from a recognized Board or Council.

Eligibility for Constable (Messenger) - HSLC or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council and must possess a valid driving license for LMV,MMV & HMV etc.

Eligibility for Constable (Carpenter) - HSLC or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council and passed prescribed ITI course in trade.

Eligibility for Constable (Dispatch Rider) - HSLC or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council and must possess a valid driving license for LMV,MMV & HMV etc

Eligibility for Assistant Squad Commander - 12th passed or equivalent (Science) having Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (PCM) from a recognized Board or Council. The candidates must have obtained pass marks in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (PCM) of 10+2 (Science) examination to apply for the post.

Eligibility for Driver Operator - 8th class passed and must possess a valid driving license for HMV (Heavy Motor Vehicles) from recognized Authority (Assam State only.

As per the notification, you should fall in the certain age bracket. Below you can get the Age Limit Details for all posts.

Age Limit for Assam Police Vacancies:

For Constables in APRO & Driver (Operator) in F & ES - 18 to 25 years

For Assistant Squad Commander - 20 to 24 years

To join the police service, you must also have the required physical standards for the posts. Below, you can check Physical Conditions.

For Gen/OBC/MOBC/SC Candidates:

Height (Minimum) - Male & Transgender: 162.56 cm

Height (Minimum) - Female: 154.94 cm

Chest (Only for Male & Transgender): 80Cm (Expended) 85 Cm (U)

For ST(H)/ ST(P) Candidates:

Height (Minimum) - Male & Transgender: 160.02 cm

Height (Minimum) - Female: 152.40 cm

Chest (Only for Male & Transgender): 78 Cm (Expended) 83 Cm (U)

Finally, take a look on Application process for Asaam Police Vacancy. You can apply buy following below given steps:

Step-1-First, you need to Register in the Portal using a valid mobile number. After successful registration, you will get an Assam Police Recruitment ID.

Step-2-After successful registration, you can apply for any posts advertised through SLPRB by logging in with this ID.

Step-3- And at last you need to Upload Documents and Signature

