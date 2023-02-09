Assam Police Forest Guard Admit Card 2023: Download SLPRB PST PET Call Letter

Assam Police Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 has been released by the State Level Police Recruitment Board at slprbassam.in. Candidates can download and check SLPRB Call Letter Link in the article below.

Assam Police Forest Guard Admit Card 2023: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam Police is conducting the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Eligibility Test (PET) for the post of Forest Guard on 13 February 2023. Those who are going to appear in the Assam Police Physical Exam can download SLPRB Admit Card from the official website - slprbassam.in.

Assam Police released the ONLINE Admit Card for the PET PST for filling up 264 vacancies for Forester Grade-I, 1226 vacancies for Forest Guard, 981 vacancies for AFPF constable, 36 posts of Driver Constable and 142 vacancies for Drive Posts. Assam Police.

Assam Police Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 Click Here

How to Download Assam Police Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 ?

Assam Police is organizing the PET PST for Forest Guard next week. The candidates can check links to download SLPRB Admit Card from the website of the SLPRB

Step 1: Visit the website of the SLPRB - slprbassam.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Admit Card’ given against ‘ADVERTISEMENT FOR RECRUITMENT FOR 264 POSTS OF FORESTER GRADE-I, 1226 POSTS OF FOREST GUARD, 981 POSTS OF AFPF CONSTABLE, 36 POSTS OF DRIVER CONSTABLE & 142 POSTS OF DRIVER UNDER FOREST DEPARTMENT, ASSAM’

Step 3: Enter your phone number or email ID or Password and click on 'Login' Button

Step 4: Download SLPRB Forest Guard Admit Card

Step 5: Take a print out of the admit card