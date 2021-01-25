Assam Police SI Admit Card 2018 OUT for PET/PST on slprbassam.in, Exam on 1 February, Check Download Link Here
Assam Police SI Admit Card 2018 for PET/PST has been released by State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Link, Instructions and other details here.
Assam Police SI Admit Card 2018 for PET/PST has been released by State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam. Candidates applied for Assam Police SI PET/PST can download their admit card through the official website of Assam Police.i.e.slprbassam.in.
Assam Police SI Admit Card 2018 for PET/PST is given below. Candidates can download their admit cards followed by the steps given below.
- Visit the official website.i.e.slprbassam.in.
- Click on Assam Police SI Admit Card 2018PET/PST flashing on the homepage.
- This will redirect you to a new window.
- Assam Police SI Admit Card 2018PET/PST will be displayed.
- Candidates can download Assam Police SI Admit Card 2018PET/PST and save it for future reference.
Assam Police SI Exam 2018-21 is scheduled to be held on 1 February 2021 at 4th AP Bn Parade Ground, Kahilipara, Guwahati for recruitment of 597 vacancies of Sub Inspector. Admit Cards for the same have been uploaded. All candidates are advised to download Assam Police SI Admit Card 2018 PET/PST as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website of Assam Police.
The candidates appearing for the Assam Police SI Admit Card 2018 PET/PST are required to bring the following testimonials/documents for verification. All candidates are required to bring a set of self-attested copies along with the originals of the following documents for verification by the staff committee on the date of PST/PET.
Documents to Follow:
- Certificate of proof of age (HSLC/Passport/Driving License or equivalent.)
- Certificate of HSLC or equivalent exam.
- Certificate of Graduation (BA/BSc./B.com or equivalent)
- Certificate of additional qualification such as degree/diploma certificate from recognized/accredited institute etc.
- Experience of service in Home Guards and Certificates of NCC including certificates of Medals/Republic Day Participation Certificate etc.
- Certificate of caste from the competent authority in respect of the candidates belonging to ST (P), ST (H), SC, OBC/MOBC & EWS.
- 2 copies of same passport photograph, which was uploaded in the online application.