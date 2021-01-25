Assam Police SI Admit Card 2018 OUT for PET/PST on slprbassam.in, Exam on 1 February, Check Download Link Here

Assam Police SI Admit Card 2018 for PET/PST has been released by State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam. Candidates applied for Assam Police SI PET/PST can download their admit card through the official website of Assam Police.i.e.slprbassam.in.

Assam Police SI Admit Card 2018 for PET/PST is given below. Candidates can download their admit cards followed by the steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.slprbassam.in. Click on Assam Police SI Admit Card 2018PET/PST flashing on the homepage. This will redirect you to a new window. Assam Police SI Admit Card 2018PET/PST will be displayed. Candidates can download Assam Police SI Admit Card 2018PET/PST and save it for future reference.

Assam Police SI Exam 2018-21 is scheduled to be held on 1 February 2021 at 4th AP Bn Parade Ground, Kahilipara, Guwahati for recruitment of 597 vacancies of Sub Inspector. Admit Cards for the same have been uploaded. All candidates are advised to download Assam Police SI Admit Card 2018 PET/PST as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website of Assam Police.

The candidates appearing for the Assam Police SI Admit Card 2018 PET/PST are required to bring the following testimonials/documents for verification. All candidates are required to bring a set of self-attested copies along with the originals of the following documents for verification by the staff committee on the date of PST/PET.

Documents to Follow: