Assam Police SI Admit Card 2020 Out @slprbassam.in, Download SLPRB Sub Inspector Call Letter Here

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released the admit card of written test for the post of Sub-Inspector of Police (UB) on its official website. Assam Police SI Exam is scheduled to be held on 20 September 2020 (Sunday) in all the districts Candidates can download their Assam Police SI Exam Admit Card from the official website of Assam Police official website slprbassam.in.

Assam Police SI Admit Card Download Link 2020 is given below. The candidates can also download Assam Police SI Call Letter using their Phone Number/Email ID/ Application ID from. The admit card link is available from 03 September to 16 September 2020.

Download Assam Police SI Admit Card

Assam Police SI Exam Pattern

The exam will be of 100 marks and will be completely OMR based. There will be 100 questions on 1) Logical Reasoning, Aptitude, Comprehension 2) Matters relating to History and Culture of Assam and India and 3) General Knowledge.Each question will be of 1 (one) mark and the duration of the test will be 3 hours. There will be negative marking of ½ mark for each wrong answer.

Candidates numbering only 5 times the number of posts in respect of each category (Unreserved, S.T. (P), S.T.(H), OBC/MOBC) both male & female will be called for PST (Physical Standard Test) and PET (Physical Efficiency Test) on merit basis. A list will be published in the Assam Police Website as well as in leading dailies of Assam.

The recruitment is being done to fill 597 Sub-Inspector (UB) in Assam Police. Out of total, 418 are for Male candidates and remaining 179 for Female candidates.

Any candidate who find difficulty in downloading Assam Police SI Call Letter may contact on phone number 6913649611 or WhatsApp on 7636071991.

Assam Police SI Admit Card Notice PDF