Assam PSC AE Answer Key 2020 for Assistant Engineer Posts Released @apsc.gov.in, Raise Objections by 31 October

Assam PSC AE Answer Key 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Assam PSC AE Answer Key 2020 for (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) on its website. All such candidates appeared in the Assam PSC AE written Exam 2020 held on 18 October 2020 can now download AE Answer Keys 2020 through the official website of Assam Public Service Commission.i.e-apsc.gov.in.

It is noted that Assam Public Service Commission (APPSC) has conducted the Screening Test (OMR Based) for the Posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) under Public Health Engineering Department, Assam on 18 October 2020.

Now commission has released the Answer Key of the above exam for the subjects including General Studies/Civil Engineering/Mechanical Engineering/Electrical Engineering and Chemical Engineering on its official website.

Candidates can check the Answer Key available on the official website and they can raise their objections, if any regarding the Answer Key as per their opinion along with supporting Documents/Papers etc to substantiate their claim to the undersigned personally or by post latest by 31 October 2020.

Candidates should note that no claim for correction of Answer Key will be entertained by the Commission if the same is not supported by specific documents. Reference to any website or any unspecified documents will not be entertained.

You can check the details Answer Key for the Screening Test for Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) for the subjects including GS SERIES-A/ GS SERIES-B/ GS SERIES-C/ GS SERIES-D and subjects for Civil Engineering-A/Civil Engineering-B/ Civil Engineering-C/Civil Engineering-D/Mechanical Engineering-A/Mechanical Engineering-B/Mechanical Engineering-C/Mechanical Engineering-D/Electrical Engineering-A/Electrical Engineering-B/Electrical Engineering-C/Electrical Engineering-D/Chemical Engineering-A/Chemical Engineering-B/Chemical Engineering-C and Chemical Engineering-D .

You can check the details of the Answer Key and Process to Raise Objections with the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

