Assam PSC JE Recruitment 2023 For Junior Engineer Posts @apsc.nic.in, Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Salary

Assam PSC JE Recruitment 2023: Assam PSC has invited online applications for the 73 Junior Engineer Posts on its official website. Check Assam PSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Assam PSC JE Recruitment 2023 Notification: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has is recruitint for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil). There are total 73 vacancies are available under joint cadre of Public Works Roads Department IPWRDI and Public Works (Building & National Highway) Department [PW(B&NH)DI.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Diploma in Civil Engineering/Civil Engineering & Planning can apply for these posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 20 April 2023. The online application process for the above posts will commence from 21 March 2023.

Notification Details Assam PSC JE Recruitment 2023 :

Advt No.: 02/2023

Assam PSC JE Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Starting Date for Submission of Application: 21 March 2023

Last Date for Submission of Application:20 April 2023

Last Date for Payment of Application Fees : 22 April 2023

Assam PSC JE Recruitment 2023: Vacancies

Junior Engineer (Civil)-73

Assam PSC JE Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Candidates must have a Diploma in Civil Engineering/Civil Engineering & Planning from any technical institute recognized by the Government.

The Diplomas/Courses must be a Regular course.

Apart from English, the candidate should have adequate knowledge of at least 1(one) official language of the State of Assam (i.e. Assamese/Bengali/Bodo) except candidates belonging to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and Dima Hasao Autonomous Council.

Assam PSC JE Salary

Pay Scale-Rs. 14,000 to Rs.49,000

Grade Pay-Rs 8,700

Pay Band-PB-2

Assam PSC JE Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The candidates should not be less than 'lB years of age and more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2023

Relaxation in upper age limit as per govt norms.

Assam PSC JE Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF

How to fill Assam PSC JE Application: Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through APSC's recruitment websit-http://apsc.nic.in.

Applicants who have not registered yet, in Online Recruitment Portal of APSC are first required to go to the APSC's recruitment website https://apscrecruitment, in and register themselves by clicking on, Register Here, link and complete the One Time Registration(OTR) process by providing basic details.