Assam Rifle Admit Card 2022 Update: Exam on 13 and 14 April 2022

Assam Rifle Admit Card 2022: Office of the Director-General Assam Rifle is conducting the Fresh Physical Standard Test (PST) / Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade (Skill) Test (TT), and Written Test for the post of Cook from 08 March 2022 onwards. Candidates can check Assam Rifles Admit Card Updates on the official website - assamrifles.gov.in. However, Assam Rifle Admit Card Login Link is given below.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled on 16 January and 20 January 2022 which got postponed in each centre due to due to COVID-19 situation. The candidates can check new exam schedule below:

State Centre Trade Old Date New Date Assam ARTC & S, Diphu Cook 20 January 2022 08 March 2022 onwards Nagaland ARTC & S, 3'o Mile, Dimapur Cook 16 January 2022 08 March 2022 onwards Nagaland ARTC & S. Sukhovi Cook 16 January 2022 08 March 2022 onwards

How to Download Assam Rifle Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to the official website - www.assamrifles.gov.in/onlineapp/Default.aspx Click on 'Reprint Form' given against 'You can take print out of your Acknowledgement directly from' It will redirect to a new page where you are required to enter your 'your ID No or Email ID' and 'Password' Download Assam Rifle Cook Admit Card

Assam Rifle Recruitment 2022 is being done to fill up 1230 vacancies in various trades of Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2021-22.

Assam Rifle New Exam Notice PDF Download