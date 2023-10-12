Assam Rifles Jobs 2023 Apply for 161 Vacancies

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 Notification Out for 161 Tradesmen and Technical Vacancies

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023: Assam Rifles is recruiting for Group B & C Technical and Tradesmen posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for Assam Rifles Recruitment from 21 October to 19 November 2023. Get all the details regarding Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment here.

Get all the details of Assam Rifle Recruitment 2023 here.
Get all the details of Assam Rifle Recruitment 2023 here.

Office of the Director General Assam Rifles has invited applications for recruitment of Group B & C Technical and Tradesmen posts. The application process for the said posts will be commencing from 21 October onwards and will end on 19 November. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online through the official website at assamrifles.gov.in.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023

Assam Rifles has issued the recruitment notification for the posts of Technical and Tradesmen. Eligible candidates, who have passed class 10th or 12th from a recognised board, can apply for the said positions from 21 October onwards. The last date to submit the application form will be 19 November 2023. Go through the official notification provided below to know more about Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023.

Career Counseling

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 Overview

Organisation Name

Office of the Directorate General Assam Rifles

Post Names

Group B & C Technical and Tradesmen

Vacancies

161

Application Mode

Online

Eligibility 

10th/12th pass

Selection Process

Physical Test (PST/PET)

Written test

Skill Test

Medical Test

Merit List

Official Site

assamrifles.gov.in

Assam Rifles Tradesmen Notification PDF Download Link

Assam Rifles Tradesmen 2023 Important Dates

As per the official notification, the registration process for Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 will commence on 21 October 2023 to recruit 161 candidates for the posts of Technical and Tradesmen.

  • Assam Rifles Notification Release Date: 10 October 2023
  • Apply online begins on: 21 October 2023
  • Last date to apply for Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment: 19 November 2023
  • Assam Rifles Written Test/PST/PT/Skill Test: 18 December 2023

Assam Rifles Technical Tradesmen Vacancy

The officials will fill a total of 161 Group B and C post vacancies for Technical and Tradesmen posts through this recruitment drive. Check out the state-wise Assam Rifles Tradesman and Technical vacancies in the table below.

State

Number of Vacancies

UttarPradesh

13

Uttarakhand

01

Bihar

15

Chhattisgarh

04

Haryana

02

Goa

06

WestBengal

06

Jammu &Kashmir

03

Karnataka

04

Maharashtra

08

Meghalaya

01

Nagaland

13

ArunachalPradesh

06

Telangana

04

AndhraPradesh

08

Rajasthan

05

Delhi

01

MadhyaPradesh

05

Jharkhand

08

Punjab

02

Gujarat

04

HimachalPradesh

01

Kerala

04

Manipur

13

Mizoram

10

Odisha

06

Assam

08

Tamilnadu

05

Tripura

01

Total

161

Also, check:

Eligibility for Assam Rifles Technical Tradesman

Candidates possessing Class 10th passing certification and ITI diploma in the respective field are eligible to apply for Assam Rifles. They should also be between 18 and 23 years of age as of 01 January 2023. Refer to the official notification PDF to know the post-wise eligibility criteria for Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 in detail.

How to Apply Online for Assam Rifles 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Assam Rifles at www.assamrifles.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment option under ‘Join Assam Rifles Section’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage where you'll have to opt for "Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen 2023”.

Step 4: Register yourself and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload the scanned copy of the required documents, photograph, and signature.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit it.

Step 7: Download the Assam Rifles Online form 2023 and take out its printout.

FAQ

What is the last date to apply online for Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023?

The last date to apply online for Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment is 19 November 2023.

How many vacancies have been announced under Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment?

A total of 161 Assam Rifles Vacancies have been announced.

When will the registration process for Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 begin?

The application process for Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 will commence on 21 October. The last date to apply online will be 19 November 2023.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next