Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 Notification Out for 161 Tradesmen and Technical Vacancies

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023: Assam Rifles is recruiting for Group B & C Technical and Tradesmen posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for Assam Rifles Recruitment from 21 October to 19 November 2023. Get all the details regarding Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment here.

Office of the Director General Assam Rifles has invited applications for recruitment of Group B & C Technical and Tradesmen posts. The application process for the said posts will be commencing from 21 October onwards and will end on 19 November. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online through the official website at assamrifles.gov.in.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023

Assam Rifles has issued the recruitment notification for the posts of Technical and Tradesmen. Eligible candidates, who have passed class 10th or 12th from a recognised board, can apply for the said positions from 21 October onwards. The last date to submit the application form will be 19 November 2023. Go through the official notification provided below to know more about Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 Overview Organisation Name Office of the Directorate General Assam Rifles Post Names Group B & C Technical and Tradesmen Vacancies 161 Application Mode Online Eligibility 10th/12th pass Selection Process Physical Test (PST/PET) Written test Skill Test Medical Test Merit List Official Site assamrifles.gov.in

Assam Rifles Tradesmen Notification PDF Download Link

Assam Rifles Tradesmen 2023 Important Dates

As per the official notification, the registration process for Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 will commence on 21 October 2023 to recruit 161 candidates for the posts of Technical and Tradesmen.

Assam Rifles Notification Release Date: 10 October 2023

Apply online begins on: 21 October 2023

Last date to apply for Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment: 19 November 2023

Assam Rifles Written Test/PST/PT/Skill Test: 18 December 2023

Assam Rifles Technical Tradesmen Vacancy

The officials will fill a total of 161 Group B and C post vacancies for Technical and Tradesmen posts through this recruitment drive. Check out the state-wise Assam Rifles Tradesman and Technical vacancies in the table below.

State Number of Vacancies UttarPradesh 13 Uttarakhand 01 Bihar 15 Chhattisgarh 04 Haryana 02 Goa 06 WestBengal 06 Jammu &Kashmir 03 Karnataka 04 Maharashtra 08 Meghalaya 01 Nagaland 13 ArunachalPradesh 06 Telangana 04 AndhraPradesh 08 Rajasthan 05 Delhi 01 MadhyaPradesh 05 Jharkhand 08 Punjab 02 Gujarat 04 HimachalPradesh 01 Kerala 04 Manipur 13 Mizoram 10 Odisha 06 Assam 08 Tamilnadu 05 Tripura 01 Total 161

Eligibility for Assam Rifles Technical Tradesman

Candidates possessing Class 10th passing certification and ITI diploma in the respective field are eligible to apply for Assam Rifles. They should also be between 18 and 23 years of age as of 01 January 2023. Refer to the official notification PDF to know the post-wise eligibility criteria for Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 in detail.

How to Apply Online for Assam Rifles 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Assam Rifles at www.assamrifles.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment option under ‘Join Assam Rifles Section’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage where you'll have to opt for "Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen 2023”.

Step 4: Register yourself and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload the scanned copy of the required documents, photograph, and signature.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit it.

Step 7: Download the Assam Rifles Online form 2023 and take out its printout.