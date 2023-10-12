Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 Notification Out for 161 Tradesmen and Technical Vacancies

Office of the Director General Assam Rifles has invited applications for recruitment of Group B & C Technical and Tradesmen posts. The application process for the said posts will be commencing from 21 October onwards and will end on 19 November. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online through the official website at assamrifles.gov.in.
Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023
Assam Rifles has issued the recruitment notification for the posts of Technical and Tradesmen. Eligible candidates, who have passed class 10th or 12th from a recognised board, can apply for the said positions from 21 October onwards. The last date to submit the application form will be 19 November 2023. Go through the official notification provided below to know more about Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023.
|
Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 Overview
|
Organisation Name
|
Office of the Directorate General Assam Rifles
|
Post Names
|
Group B & C Technical and Tradesmen
|
Vacancies
|
161
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Eligibility
|
10th/12th pass
|
Selection Process
|
Physical Test (PST/PET)
Written test
Skill Test
Medical Test
Merit List
|
Official Site
|
assamrifles.gov.in
Assam Rifles Tradesmen Notification PDF Download Link
Assam Rifles Tradesmen 2023 Important Dates
As per the official notification, the registration process for Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 will commence on 21 October 2023 to recruit 161 candidates for the posts of Technical and Tradesmen.
- Assam Rifles Notification Release Date: 10 October 2023
- Apply online begins on: 21 October 2023
- Last date to apply for Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment: 19 November 2023
- Assam Rifles Written Test/PST/PT/Skill Test: 18 December 2023
Assam Rifles Technical Tradesmen Vacancy
The officials will fill a total of 161 Group B and C post vacancies for Technical and Tradesmen posts through this recruitment drive. Check out the state-wise Assam Rifles Tradesman and Technical vacancies in the table below.
|
State
|
Number of Vacancies
|
UttarPradesh
|
13
|
Uttarakhand
|
01
|
Bihar
|
15
|
Chhattisgarh
|
04
|
Haryana
|
02
|
Goa
|
06
|
WestBengal
|
06
|
Jammu &Kashmir
|
03
|
Karnataka
|
04
|
Maharashtra
|
08
|
Meghalaya
|
01
|
Nagaland
|
13
|
ArunachalPradesh
|
06
|
Telangana
|
04
|
AndhraPradesh
|
08
|
Rajasthan
|
05
|
Delhi
|
01
|
MadhyaPradesh
|
05
|
Jharkhand
|
08
|
Punjab
|
02
|
Gujarat
|
04
|
HimachalPradesh
|
01
|
Kerala
|
04
|
Manipur
|
13
|
Mizoram
|
10
|
Odisha
|
06
|
Assam
|
08
|
Tamilnadu
|
05
|
Tripura
|
01
|
Total
|
161
Also, check:
- SSC JE Expected Cut Off
- SSC JE Answer Key 2023
- SSC CPO Result 2023 Date
- SSC CPO Expected Cut Off
- SSC Stenographer Exam Analysis 2023
Eligibility for Assam Rifles Technical Tradesman
Candidates possessing Class 10th passing certification and ITI diploma in the respective field are eligible to apply for Assam Rifles. They should also be between 18 and 23 years of age as of 01 January 2023. Refer to the official notification PDF to know the post-wise eligibility criteria for Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023 in detail.
How to Apply Online for Assam Rifles 2023
Step 1: Visit the official website of Assam Rifles at www.assamrifles.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the Recruitment option under ‘Join Assam Rifles Section’.
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage where you'll have to opt for "Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen 2023”.
Step 4: Register yourself and fill out the application form.
Step 5: Upload the scanned copy of the required documents, photograph, and signature.
Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit it.
Step 7: Download the Assam Rifles Online form 2023 and take out its printout.