AWES Admit Card 2023: Army Public School OST Call Letter Link to Active Today at awesindia.com

AWES Admit Card 2023 will be released by the Army Public School on 20 September 2023 at awesindia.com. Check Direct Link to download Army Public School OST Call Letter, Exam Date, Exam Instructions and other details here.

AWES Admit Card 2023: Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) is conducting the Online Screening Test (OST) on 30 September and 01 October 2023. The admit card for the same will be released on 20 September 2023. The exam is being conducted for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT). Candidates who have applied for AWES OST Exam 2023 can download the admit card.

AWES Admit Card Date 2023

According to the official notice, the admit card will be released on 20 Sept 2023. The admit card will be available online. The candidates are required to login into the official website using their username and password. The Admit Card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. Candidates are advised to read the instructions appended to the Admit Card carefully.

AWES Admit Card Link 2023

The admit card will be released at ost.awes.cbtexamportal.in and awesindia.com. The direct link to download the admit card will be provided here. The candidates can log in to the provided link and check the status of the admit card.

awesindia.com Admit Card Overview

Organization Name Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) Posts TGT, PGT and PRT AWES OST Exam Date 30 September, and 1 October 2023 Admit Card release date 20 September 2023 Article Category Admit card Official website www.awesindia.com

AWES Result 2023 Date

Once the candidate finishes up with the exam an automatic Absolute Result Exam Summary will be generated instantly. The candidate can note down the result immediately from the result displayed on the screen. The final score card will be released on 23 October 2023 contsining the scores obtained in each section as well as the overall aggregate raw score.