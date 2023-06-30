Bangalore University Results 2023: Bangalore University UG, PG Result Link Here at bangaloreuniversity.ac.in

Bangalore University Results 2023 have been released. Check here Bangalore University Result with a direct link at bangaloreuniversity.ac.in for BA, BSC, BCom, BCA and other courses.

Admissions to Bangalore University Integrated programmes, and PG programmes are underway. The university has commenced the admission process for the Integrated B.Sc programmes, 5-year BA LLB programme and M.Sc Geography and Geo-Informatics. Candidates interested in applying for admission can visit the official website of the university to fill out and submit the online application form.

Located in Bangalore, Karnataka, Bangalore University is recognized by UGC and accredited with ‘A’ grade by NAAC. The university is ranked 64th in the NIRF Ranking of 2022.

The university has 4 colleges, 684 affiliated colleges under it with 48 PG departments and a Postgraduate center at Kolar. The university offers UG, PG, Ph.D., Integrated, Diploma, and Certificate programmes in Arts, Science, Engineering, Management, Law, and Education among others.

The university offers admissions based on merit scored in the qualifying exams along with entrance exams such as KCET, Karnataka PGCET, GATE, etc.

Bangalore University Result 2023 Latest Updates & News: Odd Semester Results Declared

Bangalore University has announced the odd semester results for the BA, B,Sc, B.Sc, BBA, BCA and LLB programmes. Candidates can check the 1st, 3rd and 5th-semester results on the official website of Bangalore University.

To Check Bangalore University Results 2023 Direct Link

How to Check Bangalore University Result 2023: Steps to Download BU Semester Result and Marksheet

Candidates who have appeared for the Bangalore University semester exams can follow the steps provided here to check the semester results.

Bangalore University Result 2023: How to Check BU Semester Result 2023?

Candidates can check the Bangalore University odd semester results online through the official result portal. To check the results candidates are required to enter the registration number in the result link provided. The mark sheet will include the candidate's details, name of the exam, semester, subjects and qualifying status.

Bangalore University Result 2023: How to Check and Download BU Result Marksheet Online

Step 1: Visit the Bangalore University official website

Step 2: Click on ‘Results’ under the ‘Examination’ section

Step 3: Enter the registration number in the link

Step 4: Check the semester results and download the mark sheet for further reference

BU Result 2023: Get Direct Links to Download Bangalore University Sem Marksheet

Check below the course-wise Bangalore University Result direct link (Latest):

BU Result 2023: How to Apply for Bangalore University Result Revaluation

Candidates who have appeared for the Bangalore University semester exams but are not satisfied with the marks scores can apply for the revaluation process. To apply for the Bangalore University semester result revaluation candidates can check the steps given below

Step 1: Visit the Bangalore University website

Step 2: Click on the online payment link - buofc.inhawk.com

Step 3: Click on the relevant section and enter the registration number

Step 4: Fill up all necessary details and submit the revaluation form

Bangalore University Result 2023: Marking Scheme

Bangalore University follows a CBCS system for the degree, diploma and certificate courses, check the details marking scheme below.

Students are graded out of 100 which includes 15 marks each of Continuous Assessment (C1) and (C2) and End Semester Exam (C3) for 70 marks.

Courses Offered at Bangalore University

Course B.A. B.Sc. B.Com BCA BBA M.A. M.Com M.Sc. MCA MBA/PGDM

BU Highlights: Bangalore University Overview and Highlights

Candidates can check below the Bangalore University overview and highlights.