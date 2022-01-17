Bank of Baroda 2022 Apply Online for 198 Vacancies in Cash & Receivables Department

Bank of Baroda 2022 Registration Open from 12th January 2022 to 1st February 2022 for 198 Vacancies across Cash & Receivables Department. Check Vacancies Details & Eligibility, Selection Process, Salary, Roles & Responsibilities, and How to Apply.

Bank of Baroda 2022 Cash & Receivables Vacancies: Bank of Baroda is inviting applications from qualified and experienced professionals for various positions in Cash Management Department & Receivables Management Department of the Bank. A total of 198 vacancies will be filled up of which the Cash Management Department has 53 vacancies and the Receivables Management Department has 145 vacancies. The online registration for Bank of Baroda 2022 Cash & Receivables Vacancies began on 12th January 2022 and the last date of online registration & payment of fees is 1st February 2022. In this article, we have shared the details of the positions, selection procedure, how to apply, fees, roles and responsibilities, expected places of posting, reservation in posts, age relaxation, and remuneration.

BOB 2022 Cash/Receivables Management Important Dates

Bank of Baroda 2021 Important Dates Online Registration Start Date 12th January 2022 Last date for online registration of application and payment of fees 1st February 2022

BOB 2022 Cash/Receivables Management Details of Positions

Candidates interested in applying for BOB 2022 Cash/Receivables Management Vacancies should check the details of positions such as vacancies, age limit, education qualification, and work experience.

NOTE: The nature of employment will be contractual engagement for a period of 5 years with a periodic performance review. The candidates applying for these positions must maintain a healthy credit history and have a minimum CIBIL score of 650 or above at the time of joining. Post qualification experience below 6 months in any organization would not be considered.

Sn Position Age (in Years) Education Qualification Work Experience 1 Assistant Vice President –Acquisition & Relationship Management (50 Vacancies) Min: 26 Max: 40 Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management (Min 2 Year course) /CA Min. 5 Years of Work Experience with at least a) 3 years in Public / Private / Foreign Banks / in Sales/Relationship Management in Cash Management Services OR b) 3 years in a B2B/B2C Payment Company in a Corporate/ Bank sales role. 2 Assistant Vice President - Product Manager (3 Vacancies) Min: 25 Max: 40 B. E. / B. Tech / MCA / CA / MBA / PG Diploma in Business Min. 5 years of product development experience in Public Sector Bank / Private Bank / Foreign Bank/NBFC/Fintech in which must have handled one or more of the following – a) API integrations b) UPI c) Analytics 3 Head Strategy – Receivables Management, Retail, MSME, Agri Loans (1 Vacancy) Min: 38 Max: 50 A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India/Govt. bodies/AICTE Desirable qualification: Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management and Professional Certification in Project Management Minimum of 12 Years’ experience in a Bank/ NBFC with 10 years’ experience in Collection profile. Preference would be given to candidates having experience in Receivable Management & Risk Management portfolios. 4 National Manager Tele calling (1 Vacancy) Min: 34 Max: 50 Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India/Govt. bodies/AICTE Desirable qualification: Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in any discipline Minimum of 14 Years’ experience in a Bank/ NBFC with 10 years’ experience in Collection profile and have managed at least one large zone/ region for a minimum period of 5 years. Preference would be given to candidates having experience in tele-calling collection function (Any product) for a minimum period of 5 years 5 Head Project & Process –Receivable Management (1 Vacancy) Min: 35 Max: 50 Minimum of 12 Years’ experience in a Bank/ NBFC in Collection profile & management of various Receivables processes, projects, and system deployment. Preference would be given to candidates having experience in Central Support Function in Receivable Management 6 National Receivables Manager (3 Vacancy) Min: 40 Max: 55 A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India/Govt. bodies/AICTE Desirable qualification: Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management Minimum of 20 Years’ experience in a Bank/ NBFC with 15 years’ experience in Collection profile. Preference would be given to candidates having experience of handling Collection portfolio in Mortgage/ PL/ Auto/ Agri loan products 7 Zonal Receivables Manager (21 Vacancies) Min: 35 Max: 55 Minimum of 15 Years’ experience in a Bank/ NBFC with 12 years’ experience in Collection profile and should have Managed atleast one region/ zone for a minimum of 2 years. 8 Vice President - Strategy Manager (3 Vacancies) Min: 35 Max: 50 A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India/Govt. bodies/AICTE Desirable qualification: Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in any discipline Minimum of 15 Years’ experience in a Bank/ NBFC. Preference would be given to candidates having experience in Receivable Management function in devising strategies for collections/ sales. 9 Dy. Vice President - Strategy Manager (3 Vacancies) Min: 30 Max: 45 Minimum of 10 Years’ experience in a Bank/ NBFC. Preference would be given to candidates having experience in Receivable Management function in devising strategies for collections/ sales. 10 Vendor Manager (3 Vacancies) Min: 28 Max: 45 A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India/Govt. bodies/AICTE. Desirable qualification: Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in any discipline. Minimum of 8 Years’ experience in a Bank/ NBFC. Preference would be given to candidates having experience of handling Collection portfolio. 11 Compliance Manager (1 Vacancy) Min: 28 Max: 45 Minimum of 8 Years’ experience in a Bank/ NBFC. Preference would be given to candidates having experience of handling Collection portfolio. 12 Regional Receivables Manager (48 Vacancies) Min: 30 Max: 50 Minimum of 10 Years’ experience in a Bank/ NBFC with 5 years’ experience in Collection profile and should have Managed atleast one large state/ territory for a minimum of 1 year. Preference would be given to candidates having experience of handling Collection portfolio in any of the Retail Asset products 13 MIS Manager (4 Vacancies) Min: 25 Max: 40 Minimum of 5 Years’ experience in a Bank/ NBFC in Collection profile. Preference would be given to candidates having experience in managing collection data base, system reports and automation of daily dashboards. 14 Complaint Manager (1 Vacancy) Min: 25 Max: 40 Minimum of 5 Years’ experience in a Bank/ NBFC in Collection profile and has managed a location for a minimum of 2 years. 15 Process Manager (4 Vacancies) Min: 25 Max: 40 Minimum of 5 Years’ experience in a Bank/ NBFC with 2 years’ experience in Process Audit or related portfolio. 16 Asst. Vice President - Strategy Manager (1 Vacancy) Min: 25 Max: 35 Minimum of 5 Years’ experience in a Bank/ NBFC. Preference would be given to candidates having experience in Receivable Management function in devising strategies for collections/ sales. 17 Area Receivables Manager (50 Vacancies) Min: 25 Max: 35 Minimum of 5 Years’ experience in a Bank/ NBFC in Collection profile and managed a location for a minimum period of 2 years.

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

Sn Category Age Relaxation (years) 1 Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe 5 2 Other Backward Classes (Non Creamy Layer) 3 3 Persons with Disability (PWD) Gen/EWS – 10, OBC – 13, SC/ST - 15 4 Ex-servicemen, Commissioned Officers including Emergency Commissioned Officers (ECOs)/ Short Service Commissioned Officers (SSCOs) who have rendered at least 5 years military service and have been released on completion of assignment (including those whose assignment is due to be completed within one year from the last date of receipt of application) otherwise than by way of dismissal or discharge on account of misconduct or inefficiency or physical disability attributable to military service or invalidment Gen/EWS – 5, OBC – 8, SC/ST - 10

Reservation in Posts

BOB Cash Management Department

Positions SC ST OBC EWS UR Total Out of Which Person With OH VI HI ID For positions at Sn. 1 & 2 above 7 3 14 5 24 53 - 1 1 -

BOB Receivables Management Department

Position SC ST OBC EWS UR Total Out of Which Person With OH VI HI ID For positions at Sn. 3 to 6 above - - 1 - 5 6 - - - - For positions at Sn. 7 & 8 above 3 1 6 2 12 24 - - - - For positions at Sn. 9 to 12 above 8 4 14 5 24 55 - 1 1 - For positions at 13 to 17 above 8 4 16 5 27 60 - 1 1 -

BOB 2022 Cash/Receivables Management Selection Procedure

Selection will be based on shortlisting and subsequent rounds of Personal Interview and/or any other selection method. An adequate number of candidates as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted based on their qualification, experience, and overall suitability for the Interview. Most suitable candidates will be called for the selection process (PI/any other selection method) and merely applying/being eligible for the post does not entitle the candidate to be eligible for the selection process.

A candidate should qualify in all the processes of selection which is PI and/or other selection methods (as the case may be) and should be sufficiently high in the merit to be shortlisted for the subsequent processes. In case more than one candidate scores the cut-off marks (common mark at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order.

BOB Cash Management Department

Methodology for Selection

For Assistant Vice President – Acquisition & Relationship Management:

(i) Applications for the post of Assistant Vice President – Acquisition & Relationship Management are invited city/location wise.

(ii) The shortlisting of applications, invitation for the selection process, and preparation of merit list shall be location wise for these positions.

(iii) The Bank at its discretion reserve the right to modify/add/reduce the vacancies/locations as per the business requirements, administrative considerations, and/or performance of candidates in the selection process or any other circumstances.

BOB Receivables Management Department

Methodology for Selection

For Zonal Receivables Manager (21 Vacancies)

Zonal Receivables Manager (21 Vacancies) Applications are invited city/location-wise. Hence, the shortlisting of applications, invitation for the selection process, and preparation of merit list shall be location-wise for these positions. Other positions All India basis

BOB 2022 Cash/Receivables Management Salary

Remuneration will be offered based on the candidate’s qualifications, experience, overall suitability, last drawn salary of the candidate, and market benchmark and shall not be a limiting factor for suitable candidates.

BOB 2022 Cash/Receivables Management Roles & Responsibilities

For detailed Roles & Responsibilities for the positions in the Bank of Baroda Cash/Receivables Management Department, candidates can check the BOB 2022 Notification PDF below for both.

BOB 2022 Cash/Receivables Management How to Apply

Step 1: Candidates should visit Bank’s website www.bankofbaroda.in/Career.htm and register themselves online in the appropriate Online Application Format, available through the link being enabled on the Careers-> Current Opportunities -> Recruitment for various positions in Receivables Management OR Cash Management Department on the Bank’s website & pay the application fee using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc.

Step 2: Candidates need to upload their Bio-data while filling online application. Candidates are also required to upload their scanned photograph, signature, and other documents related to their eligibility.

Step 3: Candidates shall also be required to submit supporting documents such as Date of Birth Proof, Graduation Certificate, Other Certifications, Experience Letter, Document showing Break up of CTC, Latest Salary Slip (e.g. Oct/Nov/Dec-2021), etc. at the time of submitting the online application form

NOTE: Candidates are required to have a valid personal email ID and Contact Number. It should be kept active till the completion of this recruitment project. Bank may send call letters for Personal Interview and/or Selection Process on the registered Email ID. In case, a candidate does not have a valid personal email ID, he/she should create his/ her new email ID before applying.

Bank of Baroda 2022 Receivables Management Department Notification PDF

Bank of Baroda 2022 Cash Management Department Notification PDF

Bank of Baroda 2022 Receivables Management Apply Online

Bank of Baroda 2022 Cash Management Apply Online