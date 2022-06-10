BARC NRB Result 2022 (Out) @nrbapply.formflix.com: Download Stipendiary Trainee PDF Here

BARC NRB Result 2022 Links have been released by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai on nrbapply.formflix.com: Candidates can download Stipendiary Trainee Selection List PDF From Here.

BARC NRB Result 2022: BARC or Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai has released the list of discipline wise results of written test-stage -II held for the post of Stipendiary Trainee Category-1 and Stipendiary Trainee Category-ll for which the link has been provided below. BARC NRB Result Link is now available on the official website i.e. barc.gov.in or nrbapply.formflix.com/home.

BARC NRB Result Download Link

How to Download BARC NRB Result 2022 ?

Go to the official website BARC Recruitment which is nrbapply.formflix.com/home Now, click on ‘TEST RESULT’ Click on the discipline for which you are appearing Check details of qualified candidates

Selected candidates are required to appear for the Skill Test.

The exam consisted of 40 objectives multiple) type questions. and ‘3’ marks was given to each correct answer and ‘1’ mark was deducted for each incorrect answer. The duration of the exam was 1 hour