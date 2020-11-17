BARC OCES Result 2020 Released @barconlineexam.in: Download Scientific Officer Selection List, Interview from 1 December

BARC OCES Result 2020: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has released the result of the online exam of Scientist Officer Posts for Orientation Course for Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates (OCES) 2020. A selection list, containing the registration number and name of the candidates, has been prepared by the centre. Candidates who have appeared in BARC OCES Exam 2020 can download BARC Result 2020 from the official website -barconlineexam.in.

BARC OCES Result PDF Link is also given below. The candidates can check the list of selected candidates through the link

BARC OCES Result Download for Engineering Discipline

BARC OCES Result Download for Science Discipline

All shortlisted candidates will now appear for the interview round. As per the official website, “Selection Interviews will be held in the period December 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020”. BARC OCES Interview Slot booking for provisionally shortlisted candidates will be available on the website on 20 November 2020 from 10.00 AM.

How to Download BARC OCES Result 2020 ?

Go to official website - http://www.barc.gov.in Click on ‘Career Opportunities’, then on ‘Opportunities' and then on ‘Officer’ Now, click on ‘Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates programs OCES-2020 and DGFS-2020’ Select either ‘Engineering’ or ‘Science’ A new page will open where you need click on ‘The list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for Selection Interview is announced. Click here to view the list’ Download BARC Result PDF for OCES/DGFS 2020

Final Selection for the OCES/DGFS-2020 programs will be based solely on performance in Selection Interview, subject to medical fitness.

Selected candidates, based on their performance in Screening Test, Gate Score and Interview., will undergo in One-Year Orientation Course for Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates for the year 2020-2021(OCES-2020) conducted at the BARC Training Schools.