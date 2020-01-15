Bathinda Court Recruitment 2020, Application Invited for Steno and Sweeper Posts

Bathinda Court Recruitment 2020: Office of the District and Session Judge, Bathinda has invited applications for the post of Stenographer Grade 3 and Sweeper. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for postss in the prescribed format on or before 28 January 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date for Online Application Submission - 28 January 2020 till 5 PM

Bathinda Court Vacancy Details

Stenographer Grade 3 – 3 Posts

Sweeper – 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Bathinda Court Steno and Sweeper Post

Stenographer Grade 3 – BA/B.Sc or equivalent from recognized university with Punjabi as subject in Matric and to qualify the shorthand test at the speed of 80 wpm and its transcription in English typing speed 20 word per minute & having proficiency in computer application

Sweeper –Should have knowledge of Hindi or Punjabi Language

Age Limit:

Stenographer Grade 3 – 18 to 30 Years

Sweeper – 18 to 37 Years

How to Apply for

How to Apply for Bathinda Court Steno and Sweeper Jobs 2020

Eligible candidates may apply in the prescribed format and submit applications Office of the District and Session Judge, Bathinda on or before 28 January 2020.

Bathinda Court Steno Recruitment Notification

Bathinda Court Sweeper Recruitment Notification