BBA Analytics Course Admission 2020 At SGT University

BBA in Business Analytics is a three-year undergraduate course that can be pursued by those who passed their 10+2 with minimum marks of 50% from a recognized educational board. Students from any stream can take admission in this course, though this is a prominent domain for commerce students.

Several Universities in India are offering BBA programs in various domains Business Analytics is one of those domains. This is emerging as one of the most popular courses for those who want to pursue BBA. SGT University situated on the outskirts of Delhi and Gurugram is one of those premium institutions that have earned popularity within a short span. This University came into existence in 2013 under the parasol of Dashmesh Educational Charitable Trust. We are stepping forward with the sole aim of the spread of learning to the mankind; the message is given by Shree Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the great philosopher, and social reformer.

Faculty of Commerce and Management at SGT University offers BBA in Business Analytics to students from all streams.

Type of course: Bachelor’s Degree course

Duration: 3 years

Eligibility: Passed 10+2 from a recognized board

BBA in Business Analytics: Course Overview:-

Business Analytics deals with the study, analysis, and interpretation of big data of organizations and businesses. It is a crucial part of the business management domain. Business Analytics helps entrepreneurs and employers to make the right decision at the right time. However, this degree helps in the development of analytical skills and problem-solving techniques in the individual. Business Analytics is based on data and statistical methods that focus on the utilization of metrics to investigate an organization or business past performance to get the gist of past performance and carry out future business planning.

Business Analytics offers knowledge about the exploration and inspection of business or organization's Data to make plans. Maybe just by hearing this field is looking simple, but in reality, it is a highly complicated domain. This course consists of the following domains:

Decision analytics

Descriptive analytics

Predictive analytics

Prescriptive analytics

Moreover, this course covers subjects like Data Environment, Data management, Data visualization, Big Data Analytics, and Data Mining to provide insight knowledge to handle business and organizational data.

With the help of the above-mentioned subjects’ knowledge students turn into skilled business analytics professionals. SGT University is imparting learning with maximum practical exposure to make students industry-ready.

Here are some of the most prominent reasons why students should join BBA in Business Analytics course at SGT University:

SGT University is one of the elite organizations to provide BBA in Business Analytics

We are offering the best in industry internship program for our students

We are helping our students to handle industrial complexities by providing them maximum practical exposure

SGT University’s Corporate Resource Centre is offering the best placement drives

We have the industry’s best and experienced faculty members

Our University has a modern infrastructure with well-equipped labs and library

We are organizing seminars, workshops, and conferences to expand the dimension of our students’ knowledge

To know more about these programs such as eligibility criteria, admission process, and other queries you can visit our official website https://sgtuniversity.ac.in/

