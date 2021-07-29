BCECEB AMIN Admit Card 2021 Notice Released @bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Check Bihar AMIN (Rev/EFCC) 2020 Dates Here

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released an important notice regarding downloading of Admit Card for CBT Exam for the post of AMIN under Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Govt. Of Bihar against advt. No. BCECEB (EFCC) -2020/07 dated 28 July 2021 and Department of Revenue and Land Reforms against adv. No. BCECEB (Rev) -2020/08 dated 28 July 2021.

According to the notice, the board has scheduled the exam for BCECEB (Rev) from 10 to 12 August 2021 at various exam centres in three sessions while the exam for BCECEB (EFCC) is scheduled to be held on 12 August 2021 in one session at Patna. All selected candidates will be able to download BCECEB AMIN Admit Card 2021 through the official website of BCECEB from 31 July 2021. The admit card download link will be provided in this article, once activated. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

All candidates who are going to appear in the above exam are required to follow all COVID-19 protocols during the exam. The instructions for the same have been uploaded on the official website.

Further, the candidates can revise for the exam through the Mock Test Link for Amin Exam (Rev & Land Reforms) 2019 and Amin Exam (EFCC) - 2020 link which will be available from 1 to 9 August 2021. Visually Impaired candidates under Blind/Low Vision are hereby informed that a scribe will be provided during the exam.

In case any candidate fails to download BCECEB AMIN Admit Card 2021, they may contact the help desk number 06122227111 or email id: helpdesk@bcecebpatna.in.

How and Where to Download BCECEB AMIN Admit Card 2021?

The candidates are required to first visit the official website of BCECEB.i.e.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Click on ‘Online Portal of Amin under Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (EFCC) link’ or ‘Online Portal of Amin under Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Govt. Of Bihar’. Then, click on the download BCECEB AMIN Admit Card 2021 link. Enter your registration number, password and log in. Then, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download BCECEB AMINAdmit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

BCECEB AMIN EFCC 2020 Exam Date 2021

BCECEB AMIN REV 2020 Exam Date 2021