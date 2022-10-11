BDL Recruitment 2022: Notification Released For Management Trainee Posts at bdl-india.in, Check Eligibility

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has invited online application for the 37 Management Trainee Posts on its official website. Check BDL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BDL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has released a notification for 37 Management Trainee posts on its official website. Candidates with certain and specific educational qualification can apply for Management Trainee in Executive Cadre posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 28 November 2022. The process for online apply for these posts will commence from 29 October 2022.

Candidates finally selected for the Management Trinee posts will get the Scale of Pay i.e. From Rs. 40, 000-1,40,000. You can get all the details regarding the BDL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification including eligibility criteria/educational qualification/experience/age limit and others on the official website.



Important Dates BDL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 29 October 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 28 November 2022

Vacancy Details BDL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

MT (Mechanical)-10

MT (Electronics)-12

MT (Electrical)-03

MT (Metallurgy)-02

MT (Computer Science )-02

MT (Optics)-01

MT (Business Development)-01

MT (Finance)-03

MT (Human Resource)-03

Eligibility Criteria BDL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Visit on the official website for details of the eligibility criteria/educational qualification regarding the Management Trainee(s) in Executive Cadre.

Click Here for BDL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF





How to Download BDL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF