BDL Recruitment 2022: Notification Released For Management Trainee Posts at bdl-india.in, Check Eligibility

BDL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has released a notification for 37 Management Trainee posts on its official website. Candidates with certain and specific educational qualification can apply for Management Trainee in Executive Cadre posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 28 November 2022. The process for online apply for these posts will commence from 29 October 2022.
Candidates finally selected for the Management Trinee posts will get the Scale of Pay i.e. From Rs. 40, 000-1,40,000. You can get all the details regarding the BDL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification including eligibility criteria/educational qualification/experience/age limit and others on the official website.
Important Dates BDL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Opening Date for Submission of Application: 29 October 2022
Last Date for Submission of Application: 28 November 2022
Vacancy Details BDL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
MT (Mechanical)-10
MT (Electronics)-12
MT (Electrical)-03
MT (Metallurgy)-02
MT (Computer Science )-02
MT (Optics)-01
MT (Business Development)-01
MT (Finance)-03
MT (Human Resource)-03
Eligibility Criteria BDL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Visit on the official website for details of the eligibility criteria/educational qualification regarding the Management Trainee(s) in Executive Cadre.
Click Here for BDL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF
How to Download BDL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF
- Visit the official website of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) -bdl-india.in
- Go to ‘Careers Page/Position’ on the home page.
- Click on the link ‘Recruitment of Management Trainee(s) in Executive Cadre, vide Advt. No: C-HR (TA & CP) / Advt.2022-3 on the home page.
- You will get the PDF of the Short Notice for the Management Trainee(s) in Executive Cadre posts.
- Download the save the BDL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF and save the same for future reference.