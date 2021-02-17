Be a Part of National Security : Eligibility Criteria & Selection Procedure for RAW & IB

A prestigious job is what many individuals demand. Working for RAW and Intelligence Bureau is not an everyday task. It demands some hard core eligibility and rigorous examination process to fit into the shoes of the Officers and Intelligence Agents. Starting from the eligibility criteria to selection procedure, every sphere needs to be highlighted for those candidates who want to live an intriguing life.

Eligibility to Apply in IB & RAW

Primary necessity to apply for Officer Post in both the top organizations is the eligibility criteria. The eligibility criteria comprise of educational qualification, age limit, experience and other basic criteria. Both IB and RAW demands some tough criteria process for candidates to get an entry into it.

Educational Qualification

Aspirants need to be graduate from any reputed organization or institute to apply for Intelligence Officer post. In case of RAW, willing candidates should possess good education from reputed University and should also have a grasp on one foreign language at least to become a RAW agent.

Age Limit

To apply for Intelligence Bureau jobs candidates need to be under 56 years of age. To become RAW agent candidates should have an experience of 20 years of service.

Other Basic Criterion

Other criterion involves the candidate to be a citizen of the country. Criminal back ground should not be there for the aspirant and the applicant should not be drug addicted.

Way to Get into IB and RAW

A tough process to get recruited into these two organizations includes written examination followed by interview. Intelligence Bureau recruitment process requires candidates to appear for CGPE ( Combined Graduate Preliminary Exam) which is conducted by SSC (Staff Selection Commission) every year.

To become RAW agent, candidates should take Group A Civil Services exam under the Central Staffing Scheme. They have to clear all the stages of Civil Service Examination and qualified candidates are allowed to write the RAW examination.