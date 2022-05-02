BECIL Admit Card 2022 for DEO and Office Assistant Out, Download DDA Call Letter Here

BECIL Admit Card 2022 for DEO and Office Assistant has been released by Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Ltd at becil.com. Candidates can check direct links here.

BECIL Admit Card 2022: Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Ltd (BECIL) has uploaded the admit card for the exam scheduled for recruitment to the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Office Assistant in Delhi Development Authority (DDA). We have provided BECIL Admit Card Link, so candidates can download BECIL DEO Admit Card and BECIL Office Assistant Admit Card from this page.

BECIL Office Assistant Written Test (Objective & Descriptive) consists of questions from General Awareness

(Current Affairs), English Grammar and Writing. A computer knowledge Test shall also be conducted to assess working knowledge of MS Office (Word Excel & PowerPoint). All eligible candidates should qualify typing test of 35 wpm in

English or 30 wpm in Hindi in two phases. Final Selection will be done on the basis of personal interaction/discussion.

For BECIL DEO, candidates will be required to qualify typing test of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi in two phases.

How to Download BECIL Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of BECIL - www.becil.com Click on the link - ‘Click Here to Download the Admit Card in response to advertisement no. 131 for Data Entry Operator Post and Office Assitant Post’ A new window will open where you need to enter your Application ID and Date of Birth Download DDA DEO Office Assistant Admit Card

BECIL is conducting the exam for filling up 200 vacancies for Office Assistant Posts and 178 vacancies for Data Entry Operator (DEO) Posts. BECIL DDA Notification was published on 05 April 2022. Online Applications were invited on or before 25 April 2022.