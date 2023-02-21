BECIL Recruitment 2023 For 159 Various Posts @AIIMS Bilaspur: Check Eligibility And How To Apply 

BECIL has invited online applications for the 159 Various Posts on its official website. Check BECIL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has published notification for recruitment of various posts including Pharmacist,Technician, Medical Record Technician, Dental Technician and others on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 07 March 2023.



Notification Details BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job :

Advt No. 272

Important Date BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Last Date for Submission of Application: 07 March 2023

Vacancy Details BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Medical Officer AYUSH-03

Pharmacist- 09

Jr. Physiotherapist- 04

Technician (Prosthetics and Orthotics)-01

Medical Record Technician-08

Dental Technician (Hygiene)-02

Dental Technician (Mechanic)-01

Technician (OT)- 20

Optometrist- 03

Technician (Radiology)-06

Technician (Radiotherapy)-02

Technician (Laboratory)-30

Technician (Dialysis) within lab technician pool-04

Technician (Nuclear Medicine)-02

Perfusionist- 02

Stenographer-04

Junior Accounts Officer-04

Junior Warden (Housekeeper)-02

Storekeeper- 06

Library & Information Assistant-04

Service Officer Grade-II-03

Lower Division Clerk-20

Multi-Tasking Staff-08

Assistant Dietician-02

Junior Engineer (Electrical)-01

Junior Engineer (AC&R)-02

Junior Engineer (Civil)-02

Programmer- 02

Eligibility Criteria BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Educational Qualification

Lower Division Clerk: 12th class or equivalent qualification from a recognized

board/university.

Skill Test Norms on Computer – Typing Speed @ 35 w.p.m in English & 30 w.p.m in Hindi.

Multi-Tasking Staff: Matriculation from a recognized board.

How To Download: BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL)-https://www.becil.com/ Go to the Vacancies Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Advt No. 272: Applications are invited for recruitment/empanelment of manpower purely on outsource basis for deployment in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window. Download AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF



How To Apply BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

You can apply online for these posts through website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.in after following the steps given below.