BEG Centre Recruitment 2022 for 10th and 12th Pass, Apply for MTS, LDC, Cook and Other Posts

Bengal Engineer Group and Centre (BEG Centre) is hiring LDC, Storekeeper, Civil Trade Instructor (Electrician, Draughtsman, Printing Press Operator), Cook, MTS (Watchman, Gardener, Safaiwala), Lascar, Washerman, and Barber. Check Details Here.

Created On: Mar 12, 2022 11:43 IST
BEG Centre Recruitment 2022

BEG Recruitment 2022: Bengal Engineer Group and Centre (BEG Centre) has published a notification for recruiting LDC, Storekeeper, Civil Trade Instructor (Electrician, Draughtsman, Printing Press Operator), Cook, MTS (Watchman, Gardener, Safaiwala), Lascar, Washerman, and Barber in the employment newspaper dated 12 March to 18 March 2022.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for BEG Roorkee Recruitment 2022 within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.

BEG Centre Notification

BEG Centre Vacancy Details

  • Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 4 (UR-4)
  • Storekeeper-III - 3 (UR-1, OBC-2)
  • Civil Trade Instructor - 3 (OBC-1, ST-1, EWS-1)
  • Cook - 19 (UR-10, OBC-5, SC-1, ST-1, EWS-2)
  • MTS (Watchman) - 5 (UR-3, ST-1, EWS-1)
  • MTS (Gardener) - 5 (UR-4, EWS-1)
  • MTS (Safaiwala) - 4 (UR-3, OBC-1)
  • Lascar - 2 (EWS-2)
  • Washerman - 3 (UR-3)
  • Barber - 4 (UR-2, OBC-1, SC-1)

Eligibility Criteria for BEG Centre MTS and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 12th class passed
  • Storekeeper-III - 12th class passed
  • Civil Trade Instructor - 10th passed or NCVT
  • Cook - 10th passed and must have knowledge of cooking
  • MTS (Watchman) - 10th passed
  • MTS (Gardener) - 10th passed
  • MTS (Safaiwala) - 10th passed
  • Lascar - 10th passed
  • Washerman - 10th passed
  • Barber -10th passed

Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

Selection for BEG Centre MTS and Other Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. Written Test
  2. Practical Test
  3. Typing Test for LDC Posts

How to Apply for BEG Centre Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can apply offline and send the application to Send the application form to the address “The Commandant, Bengal Engineer Group and Cente, Roorkee, Haridwar, Uttarakhand- 247667“

 

 

