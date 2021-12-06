Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for Project Engineer Posts, Apply online @bel-india.in

BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2021 Notification has been released on bel-india.in. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Dec 6, 2021 12:14 IST
bel project engineer recruitment
bel project engineer recruitment

BEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has released the notification for Project Engineer (Electronics)– I, Project Engineer (Mechanical) – I, and Project Engineer (Computer Science)– I under the Ministry of Defence for its Machilipatnam Unit. The online application for the same will start from today onwards.i.e.6 December 2021 on bel-India.in. The last date of application submission is 24 December 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Starting date of application submission: 6 December 2021
  • Last date of application submission: 24 December 2021

BEL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Project Engineer (Electronics)– I - 6 Posts
  • Project Engineer (Mechanical) – I - 6 Posts
  • Project Engineer (Computer Science)– I - 3 Posts

BEL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Project Engineer (Electronics)– I - Candidates should have completed fulltime B.E / B.Tech / B.Sc Engineering (4 year course) in Electronics / Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunications/Communication/ Telecommunication from a recognised institute.
  • Project Engineer (Mechanical) – I - Candidates should have completed full-time B.E / B. Tech / B.Sc Engineering (4-year course) in Mechanical from a recognized institute.
  • Project Engineer (Computer Science)– I - Candidates should have completed full-time B.E / B.Tech / B.Sc Engineering (4-year course) in Computer Science/ Computer Science and Engineering/ Computer Science Engineering from a recognized institute.

BEL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

  • UR/ EWS – 28 years
  • OBC-31 years
  • SC/ST- 33 years

BEL Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 35000/-

BEL Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Selection will be through interviews (video-based).

Download BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for BEL Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts online on or before 24 December 2021. After submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Job Summary
NotificationBEL Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for Project Engineer Posts, Apply online @bel-india.in
Notification Date6 Dec, 2021
Last Date of Submission24 Dec, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Bharat Electronics Limited
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Engineering, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.