BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for Project Engineer Posts, Apply online @bel-india.in

BEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has released the notification for Project Engineer (Electronics)– I, Project Engineer (Mechanical) – I, and Project Engineer (Computer Science)– I under the Ministry of Defence for its Machilipatnam Unit. The online application for the same will start from today onwards.i.e.6 December 2021 on bel-India.in. The last date of application submission is 24 December 2021.
Important Dates:
- Starting date of application submission: 6 December 2021
- Last date of application submission: 24 December 2021
BEL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Project Engineer (Electronics)– I - 6 Posts
- Project Engineer (Mechanical) – I - 6 Posts
- Project Engineer (Computer Science)– I - 3 Posts
BEL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Project Engineer (Electronics)– I - Candidates should have completed fulltime B.E / B.Tech / B.Sc Engineering (4 year course) in Electronics / Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunications/Communication/ Telecommunication from a recognised institute.
- Project Engineer (Mechanical) – I - Candidates should have completed full-time B.E / B. Tech / B.Sc Engineering (4-year course) in Mechanical from a recognized institute.
- Project Engineer (Computer Science)– I - Candidates should have completed full-time B.E / B.Tech / B.Sc Engineering (4-year course) in Computer Science/ Computer Science and Engineering/ Computer Science Engineering from a recognized institute.
BEL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- UR/ EWS – 28 years
- OBC-31 years
- SC/ST- 33 years
BEL Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 35000/-
BEL Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
Selection will be through interviews (video-based).
Download BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for BEL Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts online on or before 24 December 2021. After submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.