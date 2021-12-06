BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for Project Engineer Posts, Apply online @bel-india.in

BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2021 Notification has been released on bel-india.in. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

BEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has released the notification for Project Engineer (Electronics)– I, Project Engineer (Mechanical) – I, and Project Engineer (Computer Science)– I under the Ministry of Defence for its Machilipatnam Unit. The online application for the same will start from today onwards.i.e.6 December 2021 on bel-India.in. The last date of application submission is 24 December 2021.

Important Dates:

Starting date of application submission: 6 December 2021

Last date of application submission: 24 December 2021

BEL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Project Engineer (Electronics)– I - 6 Posts

Project Engineer (Mechanical) – I - 6 Posts

Project Engineer (Computer Science)– I - 3 Posts

BEL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Project Engineer (Electronics)– I - Candidates should have completed fulltime B.E / B.Tech / B.Sc Engineering (4 year course) in Electronics / Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunications/Communication/ Telecommunication from a recognised institute.

Project Engineer (Mechanical) – I - Candidates should have completed full-time B.E / B. Tech / B.Sc Engineering (4-year course) in Mechanical from a recognized institute.

Project Engineer (Computer Science)– I - Candidates should have completed full-time B.E / B.Tech / B.Sc Engineering (4-year course) in Computer Science/ Computer Science and Engineering/ Computer Science Engineering from a recognized institute.

BEL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

UR/ EWS – 28 years

OBC-31 years

SC/ST- 33 years

BEL Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 35000/-

BEL Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Selection will be through interviews (video-based).

Download BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for BEL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts online on or before 24 December 2021. After submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.