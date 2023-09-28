BEML Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 119 Group C Posts

BEML Recruitment 2023 Notification: Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) has recently released a notification for the recruitment of 119 Group C (Diploma Trainee, ITI Trainee, Staff Nurse) Posts. The last date for submission of the application is 18 October 2023. Interested candidates can submit their application on the official website: bemlindia.in .

Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for the posts on the official website. The BEML Recruitment 2023 online registration will begin on September 29th, 2023. The last date of application is 18 October 2023.

Candidates can refer to the article for information about the important dates, eligibility criteria, application fee, exam patterns, and the selection procedure and others.

The Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) recently released an official notification for 119 Group C Vacancies. BEML Recruitment 2023 includes all recruitment details such as Important Dates, Selection Process, Application Fee, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, and much more. Interested candidates should read the entire BEML Recruitment notification.

Post name Group C posts Conducting body Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) Mode of application Online Vacancies 119 Category Government jobs Application start date 29 September 2023 Last date of application 18 October 2023 Selection process Written Exam Website bemlindia.in

BEML Recruitment Notification 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the BEML Recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official document properly before applying for 119 vacancies announced under BEML recruitment notification pdf 2023. Download the official notification of BEML recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the link given below:

How Many Vacancies are Released For BEML 2023?

Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) announced 119 Group C (ITI & Diploma Trainee and Staff Nurse) Vacancies. The distribution of vacancies by post is shown in the table below.

Post name Vacancies Diploma Trainee- Mechanical 52 Diploma Trainee- Electrical 27 ITI Trainee – Machinist 16 ITI Trainee – Turner 16 Diploma Trainee- Civil 7 Staff Nurse 1 Total 119

How to Apply for BEML Recruitment 2023?

Read the notification carefully before completing the BEML Online Application. Given below are the steps to apply for the BEML vacancies:

Visit the official website of BEML: bemlindia.in

From the ‘current openings’ section, choose the advertisement number ‘KP/S/06/2023’

Click the Apply Online button

Complete the application form and upload all the necessary documents

Pay the application fees using the payment portal

Submit the BEML Application 2023 and print out for further references

What are the application fees for BEML Application?

Candidates who wish to apply for the BEML recruitment 2023 must pay an application fee of a specific amount. Candidates can pay online using a credit card, debit card, UPI, or net banking, etc. The application fee for each category is listed below:

General/OBC/EWS: INR 200/-

SC/ST/PWD: NIL

Who are Eligible for BEML 2023 Exam?

The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for the BEML 2023 are listed below:

Age limit Diploma Trainees: 29 years ITI Trainee: 29 years Staff Nurse: 30 years Educational Qualification Diploma/ ITI in the respective trade to apply for the BEML Recruitment 2023

What Salary is Offered in BEML?

The monthly salary will be given to the selected candidates for the ITI Trainee, Diploma Trainee, and Staff Nurse positions according to the official notification.