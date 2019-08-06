IBPS PO: Best Books for Preparation - Recommended by Experts

Are you preparing for IBPS PO examination? It requires a lot of effort and so we bring you the list of best books for IBPS PO preparation, recommended by experts.

If you are a banking aspirant the you must have registered for the IBPS PO examination. It's one of the most challenging yet rewarding banking exams in India and takes place once every year. Around 5 lakh candidates appear for the IBPS PO exam, competing for 3500 to 4000 vacancies.

Acing the IBPS PO exam is no easy task but it's possible if you have the right tools and the right mindset. We'll focus on the mindset some other day but for now, we bring you the best books recommended by experts to to prepare for the IBPS PO exam.

Whether you are a beginner or deep into preparation, the following books will assist you in clearing the IBPS PO exam.

The complete recruitment process for IBPS PO is divided into three main phases::

⇨ Phase I: Preliminary Examination

⇨ Phase II: Main Examination

⇨ Phase III: Interview

Generally, teachers and experts suggest that candidates should prepare for IBPS PO Main exam rather than preparing for IBPS PO Prelims specifically. Books discussed here are useful for IBPS Prelims and IBPS Main as well.

Best Books for IBPS PO Preparation (Useful for Prelims & Mains):

Let’s learn about best books for IBPS PO preparation:

Test Book English ⇒Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis ⇒ English Grammar by SP Bakshi Quantitative Aptitude ⇒ Fast Track Objective Arithmetic Paperback by Rajesh Verma Reasoning Ability ⇒Analytical Reasoning by M K Panday Computer Awareness ⇒Lucent's Computer by Rani Ahilya Banking and Financial Awareness ⇒Banking and Financial Awareness by Kiran Prakashan Descriptive English ⇒Descriptive English Paperback by S. P. Bakshi, Richa Sharma Previous Years Papers (Important) ⇒IBPS and SBI Bank PO Solved Papers Pre and Main by Arihant Expert



Phase I: Preliminary Examination

Section Name Number of Questions (Marks) Time Duration English Language 30 (30) 20 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 35 (35) 20 Minutes Reasoning Ability 35 (35) 20 Minutes Total 100 Questions (100 Marks) 1 Hour

In order to qualify, candidates need to clear sectional as well overall cut-off. There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.





Phase II: Main Examination

IBPS PO Main Exam will comprise of 5 sections (4 Objective + 1 Descriptive). More details about each section is given below

Name of Tests Number of Questions Time allotted for each test (Separately timed) Reasoning & Computer Aptitude (60 Marks) 45 60 Minutes General/Economy/Banking Awareness (40 Marks) 40 35 Minutes English Language (40 Marks) 35 40 Minutes Data Analysis & Interpretation (60 Marks) 35 45 Minutes Total (200 Marks) 155 Questions 3 Hours English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) 2 (English) 30 Minutes

There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination and also a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for an interview.