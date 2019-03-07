CAT Preparation Books: Best Books for MBA entrance exam

The article Best Books to Ace MBA Entrance examinations includes some of the best books recommended by academic experts and notable management alumni. Having a knowledge of which books to refer to while preparing for the entrance test will allow the candidates to refine their preparation and invest time on their preparation tactics wisely. A catalogue of the top books recommended for MBA aspirants is being included in the article.

An MBA degree is a dream for many and pursuing it from one of the top management institutes of the country is something which every candidate aspires for. So, if you are one among them, this article is meant for you. Best books to ace MBA Entrance Exams include a list of the premium books that are prescribed to students. This article provides an insight to the books that have been claimed to be the most helpful in cracking management exams by experts as well as top scores of examinations like CAT, XAT and MAT.

With the vast range of study material available online, MBA aspirants are often bewildered at the thought of which books to choose from. Moreover, not all that is available today is worth investing your time in. To ace in the MBA entrance exams, you not only need to practice hard but practice smart as well. An MBA entrance exam comprises different sections and each of these requires to be tackled in different ways.

Moreover, the written test is just the tip of the iceberg. Once through with the written test MBA aspirants are also required to appear for Group Discussions and Personal interviews. So you will need to be at the top of your game. With the right kind of books, you would be able to do just that. So want to know more about the best books for your MBA preparation, read the article below.

1. The “How to Prepare.... Series by Arun Sharma”

With a high Average customer review rating, the “How to Prepare Series...by Arun Sharma” includes four books for QA, VARC, DI and LR. Whether freshly starting or mid-way through it, this series is one of the best recommended by experts as well as students. So make sure to grab your copies from Amazon.

User Rating: 4.5 Stars

The book is available at its best price, Rs.525 for paperback and Rs.498.75 for Kindle Edition.

2. Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension for CAT by Pearson

Compiled by Trishna Knowledge Systems, this novelty from the house of Pearson is also one of the most recommended books to ace in the MBA entrance exams. This book deals with various types of questions one is likely to face in the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section of CAT and other management entrance examinations in a clear, step-wise methodology that gives much-needed clarity to your preparations and as such, is a must have.

User Rating: 5 Stars

The book is available at discounted price of Rs.386.00 for paperback and Rs. 308.80 for Kindle Edition.

3. GD Guide: To excel in Group Discussion

The Written test in management entrance examinations in India is only the first step. Even if you ace the written test, the later rounds of selection which include the Group Discussion and Personal Interviews are what will confirm your admission to a particular management institute. So, if you are looking to outshine in your GD rounds, this book is a must-have. Authored by Gyan Shankar, a Corporate HR Head and Faculty, this book encompasses present trends, and practices, on Group Discussion, taught and practiced in institutions, academies, enterprises and Service Selection Boards, all over the world.

User Rating: 5 Stars

Buy this most-important book at Rs. 731.00

4. Managing Oneself (Harvard Business Review Classics)

Although not in direct context to Management entrance examinations, this book is something every MBA aspirant must read. The author Peter Drucker, in this book explains how to keep oneself engaged and productive during a corporate career over the time span. Besides reading this book can also be of great aid during Group Discussion and Personal Interview rounds.

If you want to learn the secret to manage yourself in the most professional, buy this book now at just Rs. 177.00

We have compiled a list of the best possible books for MBA aspirants above. The candidates must, however, remember that the knowledge from such books must be combined with in-depth practice and sincere efforts if they wish to perform well and outshine in MBA entrance examinations.