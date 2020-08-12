Best Courses to Learn French Language Online at Home

French is one of the popular languages spoken in the world by 274 million people. Interestingly, French is the official language of 29 countries and one of the six official languages used in United Nations. With so much presence geographically, it becomes quite imminent to learn French language if you are considering options to learn another language at present. So here are five best courses that you can pursue to learn French languages at home.

Lok Sabha

Recently, Lok Sabha has started a beginners-level course in French language to enable the officials and the staff of the Lok Sabha become proficient in French language. The course will be taught at the Lock Sabha Secretariat at the Parliament House. The course has been started with the objective to spread the knowledge of language and to promote integrity in the world economy. It will also help officials become efficient and skilled in communicating with people globally. This initiative has been undertaken by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE).

Anne Le Grand, an experience native French teacher has created this course and will be delivering it in French language for the learners with the aid of the videos. The objective of this course is to make you proficient in understanding 3 main past tenses in French language i.e. the imperfect, the passé-composé and the plus-que-parfait. After learning this course, you will be able to evoke memories, speak about your personal work experiences and understand news stories being delivered in French.

Available at - Udemy

This course Specialization in French will help you improve professional communication in English for successful business interactions. After this course, you will be able to write emails, speak at meetings and interviews, deliver powerful presentations, and will also be able to do networking online.

Offered By – Coursera

Duolingo is another popular website which offers bite-sized French lessons for the learners. It is interactive platform learning through fun and effective manner. The plus point is that the course is 100% free. The exercises are customized for the learners and you will receive instant feedback to improve your errors. A study has shown that 34 hours of Duolingo are equal to 1 university semester of language courses.

After learning the language skill, you will also want to sound French too. Apply for this course to sound like a French native as the instructor will help you master the art of French pronunciation. The key to master the language is to speak it correctly because that helps in building effective communication. Learn how to differentiate, pronounce and write the sounds via entertaining phonetic videos and exercises.

Available at – Udemy

