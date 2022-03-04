BHAVINI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 50 Trade Apprentice at bhavini.nic.in, Check Eligibility

BHAVINI has invited online application for the 50 Trade Apprentice post on its official website. Check BHAVINI recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BHAVINI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited(BHAVINI) has invited applications for recruitment to 50 Trade Apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 30 March 2022.

Notification Details for BHAVINI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

BHAVINI/HR/TA-I/2022

Important Dates for BHAVINI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 30 March 2022

Vacancy Details for BHAVINI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:'

Trade Apprentice: 50 Posts

Fitter-10

Machinist-01

Welder-02

Maintenance Mechanic (Chemical Plant)/Fitter-10

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant-02

Instrument Mechanic-11

Electrician-10

Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioning-02

Draughtsman (Mechanical)-02

Eligibility Criteria for BHAVINI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Fitter-Passed 10th class Examination with Science and Mathematics under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent.

Machinist-Passed 10th with Science and Mathematics under 10+2 system of education.

ITI Pass Certificate in Machinist Trade.

ITI pass certificate in Fitter

BHAVINI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

https://bhavini.nic.in/writereaddata/Careers/66.pdf

How to Apply for BHAVINI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts after register themselves with http://apprenticeship.gov.in on or before 30 March 2022. Check the notification PDF for details in this regards.