BHEL Recruitment 2020-21 for Young Professional Posts, Apply Online @ bhel.com

BHEL Recruitment 2020-21: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Young Professional in the area of Corporate Strategy Management, Corporate Finance and Corporate HR at Delhi. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 December 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 31 December 2020

BHEL Recruitment 2020-21 Vacancy Details

Young Professional - 7 Posts

BHEL Recruitment 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Applicants should possess Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in relevant field from a recognized university.

BHEL Recruitment 2020-21 Experience - 2 years

BHEL Recruitment 2020-21 Age Limit - upper age limit is 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

BHEL Recruitment 2020-21 Salary-Rs. 80,000/- per month

BHEL Recruitment 2020-21 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be on the basis of interview. Only shortlisted candidates will be called for personal interview round.

Download BHEL Recruitment 2020-21 Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for BHEL Recruitment 2020-21

Applicants should only apply online at www.careers.bhel.in. The application submission is in two stages. In the first stage, the applicant has to fill in the required details. Thereafter, a private login on the link “Latest Status” would be created, wherein the applicant would be required to upload the necessary documents. The applicant must ensure that the status of both the stages of application form is reflected as “COMPLETED”. Only then, the application form will be considered for candidature. The last date of application submission is 31 December 2020. No hard copy application shall be entertained.