BHEL Recruitment 2022 for Engineer and Supervisor Posts, Apply Online @pswr.bhel.com

Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited has published the notification for Engineers and Supervisors in Civil discipline on pswr.bhel.com. Check Details Here.e

BHEL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) is looking for experienced Engineers and Supervisors in Civil discipline to be engaged purely on a Fixed Tenure Appointment basis at their Project Sites in India on pswr.bhel.com. Applications are invited through online mode on or before 11 January 2022.

BHEL Notification Download

BHEL Online Application Link

Advertisement No. PSER-02/2021

Important Dates

Commencement of Online Submission of Applications- 28 December 2021

Closing of Online Submission of Applications - 11 January 2022

Last date for sending print-out of application form at BHEL - PSWR, Nagpur- 14 January 2022

Vacancy Details for BHEL Engineer and Supervisor

Engineer -10

Supervisor -26

Salary:

Engineers - Rs 71,040/- Per month

Supervisor -Rs 39,670/- Per month

Eligibility Criteria for BHEL Engineer and Supervisor

Educational Qualification:

Engineer -4 Year Full-Time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Civil Engineering or 5 Year Integrated Master’s degree or Dual Degree Programme in Engineering / Technology in Civil Engineering from recognised Indian University/Institute with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for General / OBC/EWS and 50% marks in aggregate for SC/ST candidates. Minimum 8 Years’ post qualification experience.

Supervisor (FTA-Civil)-3 Year Full-Time Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised Indian University / Institute with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for General / OBC/ EWS and 50% marks in aggregate for SC/ST candidates. Minimum 5 Years’ post qualification experience.

Age Limit:

40 years (As on 1/1/2022)

Selection Process for Engineer and Supervisor Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of the interview.

How to Apply for BHEL Recruitment 2022 ?

The submission of applications will be ONLINE only through the official website https://pswr.bhel.com or https://careers.bhel.in.Duly filled-in application form downloaded from our website https://pswr.bhel.com or https://careers.bhel.in is to be signed, photograph to be pasted and to be sent along with Demand Draft or QR Code to “Sr. Deputy General Manager (HR) BHEL, Power Sector Western Region, Shree Mohini Complex, 345 Kingsway, Nagpur - 440001”.

Application Fee:

Rs. 200/- (No Fee for SC/ST/PwBD candidates)