BHEL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Trade Apprentice Posts@bhel.com,Check Eligibility

Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) has invited online application for the184 Trade Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check BHEL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BHEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL), Haridwar has invited online application for the 184 Trade Apprentice Posts in various trades. Candidates can apply for Trade Apprentice posts on before 21 June 2022. BHEL will conduct written exam on 06 August 2022.

Candidates having High School Passed with ITI from the institute recognized by N.C.V.T with additional eligibility can apply for BHEL Recruitment 2022 Notification.

Notification Details for BHEL Recruitment 2022 Job :

M. No/Recruitment/Trade Apprentice/2022/107

Important Dates for BHEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: 21 June 2022

Last Date for Submission of Documents: 28 June 2022

Date for Written Exam: 06 August 2022

Declaration of List of Finally Selected Candidates: 24 August 2022

Dates to Report for Joining: 01-07 September 2022

Vacancy Details for BHEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Trade Apprentice -184 Posts

Trade wise Posts

Fitter-65

Turner-19

Machinist-43

Welder-20

Electrician-26

Draughtsman (Mechanical)-02

Electronics (Mechanical)-01

Moter Mechanic Vehicle-01

Carpenter-01

Foundrymen-06

Eligibility Criteria for BHEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have High School Passed with ITI from institute recognized by N.C.V.T. in concerned Trades. Check the notification link for details of educational qualification.

BHEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF







How to Apply for BHEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website as mentioned in the notification on or before 21 June 2022.