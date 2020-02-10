Bihar AMIN Admit Card 2020 to Release Soon @bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Know the Process to Download

Bihar AMIN Admit Card 2020: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is likely to release the Bihar AMIN Admit Card 2020 on its official website. Candidates ready to appear for the Computer Based Test to be conducted on February 15 and 16, 2020, can download the Bihar AMIN Admit Card 2020 once it is uploaded on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

A number of candidates have applied for the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) Amir Recruitment 2020. Earlier

The computer based test or CBT for recruitment for AMIN is to be held on February 15 and 16, 2020. Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has earlier released the CBT for the Amin Posts with the releasing of its notification.

It is noted that Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) had earlier declared a total of 1767 posts for Amin Posts. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of online test.

Candidates selected for the Amin Posts will get Rs. 5200 &20200, Grade Rs. 2000 Monthly.

As Exam is scheduled on February 15 and 16, 2020 and it is expected that the Bihar AMIN Admit Card 2020 will soon be released on the official website. You can download the same from the official website with following the steps.

How to Download: Bihar AMIN Admit Card 2020

Go to the official website of Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB)-bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Visit on the home page and click on link-AMIN Admit Card 2020.

You will get a new window with the link for downloading the admit card

You can get your admit card after providing the required credentials on the same.

Download the AMIN Admit Card 2020 for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) for latest updates regarding the Amin Posts.