Bihar Amin Counselling Dates 2020 Released under Bihar Revenue & Land Reforms Dept @lrc.bih.nic.in, Check Details

Bihar Amin Counselling Dates 2020: Department of Revenue and Land Reforms (LRC) Govt. of Bihar has released the Counselling Schedule for Amin Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the posts of Special Survey Amin posts can check the Counselling Schedule on the official website of Department of Revenue and Land Reforms (LRC) Govt. of Bihar - lrc.bih.nic.in.

As per the notification released on the official web portal of Department of Revenue and Land Reforms (LRC) Govt. of Bihar, the Counselling Schedule for the Amin Posts has been uploaded on the website. Counselling for the Amin Posts will be conducted on 29/30 September 2020.

Candidates qualified for the Counselling round should note that they will have to appear as per the Schedule with their Roll Number with the essential documents as mentioned in the notification.

Earlier Department of Revenue and Land Reforms (LRC) Govt. of Bihar had released the recruitment notification for the total 4950 Posts of Amin/ Special Survey Kanungo/Special Survey Amin and other Posts. Candidates having Engineering Diploma have applied for this major recruitment drive launched in the state.

All such candidates qualified for the Amin Posts can check the Schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

